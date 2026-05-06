AU calls for immediate de-escalation as gulf tensions threaten African economies

African Union has called for immediate de-escalation in the Gulf following renewed attacks and disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, warning of global energy shocks and economic strain on African economies.

In a statement, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, expressed deep concern over the renewed escalation in the Gulf region, marked by the resumption of drone and missile attacks attributed to Iran against neighbouring states, including the United Arab Emirates, as well as the continued disruption of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

Youssouf noted that these developments risk further destabilising the region and have direct and serious repercussions on global energy markets.

“For African economies, the consequences are immediate, with rising fuel prices, increased inflationary pressures, and heightened economic vulnerability,” Youssouf said.

The Chairperson called for immediate cessation of attacks against sovereign states, and full respect for freedom of navigation in accordance with international law.

He further urged all parties to prioritise dialogue and diplomatic solutions.