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Wandayi attributes fuel shortage to technical hitch

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read
Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi //PHOTO: Courtesy

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi says the prevailing fuel shortage that has been reported in some petrol stations has been due to technical hitch.

In a statement, Wandayi said the country currently has enough fuel stock even as consumers across the country continue to face shortage in various parts of the country.

“The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum wishes to inform the public that the temporary fuel supply challenges experienced in isolated filling stations in some parts of the country arose from a technical and administrative hitch. This curtailed the optimal uptake of petroleum products by a few oil marketing companies operating in the downstream of the supply chain,” said Wandayi.

While assuring consumers of fuel availability, Wandayi said the situation has since been resolved and the Ministry is working closely with industry stakeholders to normalize deliveries.

“Fuel restocking in various filling stations is underway, and normal supply across the country will be attained by the end of the day today. The Ministry wishes to reassure Kenyans that the country has adequate fuel stocks. There should be no cause for alarm,”

He added that the government remains committed to safeguarding national energy security and ensuring reliable fuel supply for households, businesses, and industries nationwide.

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