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Ksh 26B Mwache Dam nears completion despite funding gaps

Haniel Mengistu
By Haniel Mengistu
3 Min Read
PHOTO | Courtesy

The multibillion shillings Mwache Dam in Kwale County could be commissioned this year ahead of schedule according to the contractor. 

However, a parliamentary watchdog has warned that the Ksh 25.6 billion project which is now 83pc complete could face delays due to inadequate funding for the construction of a water treatment plant and installation of distribution pipelines.

The National Assembly Committee on Water, Irrigation and Blue Economy raised the concern during an inspection visit to the project. The visit came after contractor Sinohydro Corporation Limited recently slowed construction over delayed payments.

Committee chairperson and Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen said the project in Kinango Constituency had made significant progress but warned that outstanding payments had affected the pace of work.

“We are impressed with the progress of the project, which is now 83 per cent complete. However, the works recently slowed because of delayed payment,” he said.

Bowen urged the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation to fast-track installation of water treatment and distribution infrastructure. He also said Kwale residents should be given priority before water is supplied to neighbouring Mombasa County.

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According to Bowen, the contractor is owed Sh1.9 billion in unpaid certificates. He said the committee would push the National Treasury to release funds to keep the project on schedule.

He added that Ksh 5.8 billion has been allocated to the project in the proposed national budget that will be tabled in Parliament next month.

Bowen also called on National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to visit the site and ensure prompt payment to the contractor.

During the visit, Matuga MP Kassim Tandaza clashed with Water Secretary at the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, Engineer Samuel Alima, over compensation for residents whose houses were damaged during rock blasting.

While Alima said the ministry had recommended rehabilitation of the affected houses, Tandaza demanded full compensation.

“We demand that the house owners be fully compensated and not just repairs,” said Tandaza.

Alima said 244 houses had been damaged. However, local residents led by Kasemeni MCA Victor Safari disputed the figure, saying at least 500 houses were affected.

Tandaza also called for compensation of 2,000 Project Affected Persons who have been waiting since 2021, when the first batch of residents was compensated and relocated. He blamed the delay on the National Land Commission.

The dam project has a total of 4,000 Project Affected Persons.

The legislator further insisted that Kwale residents should benefit first from the water project before any supply is extended to Mombasa County.

Engineer Alima said the ministry expects the dam to be completed by the end of this year.

The dam is designed to supply 186,000 litres of water daily.

President William Ruto launched construction of the project in 2023

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