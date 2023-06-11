State vows to intensify efforts to ensure peace prevails in Laikipia

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked security officers in Laikipia to intensify operations in the region saying the government will not tolerate laxity in ensuring safety of the people.

Speaking at ACK Christ the King Pro-Cathedral in Nyahururu town, Laikipia County when he joined the faithful for a service and a fundraiser to support the construction of an ultra-modern cathedral, he said the government will ensure everyone was secure in the region.

“We will have a meeting with security officers and leaders from the county to beef up our response because these killings here are unacceptable,” said the DP.

The Deputy President said they will intensify efforts to ensure peace prevailed in the county as earlier promised.

“As we promised the residents of Laikipia before elections, we must sort out the insecurity in Laikipia once and for all,” assured the DP.

Gachagua also asked national government administration officials and security officers to act tougher on those distributing illicit brew issuing a warning to those who will sleep on their jobs.

“We will not transfer any station commander who has failed to deal with illicit brew and drugs because it is wrong to transfer a non-performing person to another station. They will have to give way to those ready to wage a serious fight against this serious problem,” said the DP.

He also called for support of the Finance Bill to enable the government finance development projects across the country.

“We have many roads that stalled that require funds, we are building dams and boreholes, we must pay monthly stipends for the vulnerable. We must collect taxes because we will not continue borrowing as we have reached the limit,” he said.

Gachagua also said they will not stop supporting the church because it is the place they have derived blessings from.