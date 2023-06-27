Azimio leader Raila Odinga wants Finance Act, 2023 repealed

Azimio leader Raila Odinga now wants Finance Act, 2023 repealed.

Raila, who jetted back in the country Tuesday, has vowed to use all it takes, including civil disobedience and street protests, to have the act repealed.

“There is no option left, we must fight, we are going to fight, everywhere and anywhere until the Finance Act is repealed,” he said while addressing supporters at Kamukunji grounds.

He castigated the executive and the legislature for betraying Kenyans at the hour of need in a move he lamented was bound to worsen the already high cost of living being witnessed in the country.

“The betrayal in the city has sipped into every village in Kenya. It has united Kenyans better that any government would. While the betrayal has shuttered our faith in government and parliament, it has strengthened our faith in ourselves and in our power.”

He spoke a day after President William Ruto assented to the Finance Bill, 2023 at State House, Nairobi.

Azimio has in particular taken issue with the decision by the Kenya Kwanza regime to increase the Value Added Tax on fuel from 8% to 16% arguing that the decision will make life unbearable for majority of Kenyans.

The housing tax of 1.5 percent to be paid by both the employee and employer has also been an eyesore to the Opposition.