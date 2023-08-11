Azimio protests: Raila to attend requiem mass in Siaya

An interdenominational requiem mass for those who died during the anti-government opposition protests last month is set to take place this morning.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party Azimio leader Raila Odinga will attend the prayer service for 12 victims at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Park in Bondo, Siaya County between 9 am and 12:30 pm.

“Raila Amolo Odinga will tomorrow, August 11th, 2023 lead Azimio Kenya Coalition in interdenominational prayers for those who lost their lives during demonstrations following disproportionate use of force by the Police. The service will begin at 10:00am” the Coalition said.

According to a weekend itinerary sent to the newsrooms by his Director of Communications, Philip Etale, the opposition chief will tomorrow Saturday attend two funerals.

The first is the burial of two brothers Brian Oniang’o and William Amulele who suffered broken skulls from alleged police beating in Nyalenda on Friday 21st July at Esiandumba village in Mwiboona Ward of Luanda Constituency, Vihiga County.

The other is for a trade unionist in Rarieda.

He is also scheduled to attend a church service at Othoo SDA Church, Ahero Awasi road, behind Nyalenda primary school in Nyando Constituency, Kisumu County Saturday morning.