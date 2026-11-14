Bafana Bafana arrive in Nairobi ahead of their match against Kenya

South Africa’s Bafana Bafana have arrived in Nairobi ahead of their AFCON 2027 Group D return match qualifier against hosts Harambee Stars next week.

The team, led by their head coach Pitso Mosimane, touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly after noon in readiness for the crunch match against Kenya set for next Tuesday at the Nyayo Stadium.

Bafana Bafana, who lead the group on seven points, were held to a 2-2 draw by Kenya in the 1st leg on Friday night at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesberg.

Kenya will be eyeing their first win in the group after drawing two matches and losing one in the qualification campaign.

Meanwhile, tickets for the match are on sale, with the main stand tickets going for Ksh 300.