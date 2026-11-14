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President Ruto attends fourth edition of Maa Cultural Festival

The Maa Cultural Festival first began in 2023 as a way to educate and raise awareness on the rich and diverse Maa-speaking groups’ cultural heritage and offer a venue for public creation and exhibition.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
3 Min Read

President William Ruto on Saturday joined the Maa community for the fourth edition of the Maa Cultural Festival, taking place at Sekenani in Narok.

The Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival is part of the Government’s efforts to diversify Kenya’s tourism products by marketing the country’s diversity and by encouraging counties to showcase this by hosting events like these.

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President Ruto on a tour of the wilds of Narok

Applauding his support, Rebecca Miano, Tourism CS called such events catalysts for international tourism.

“Sincere gratitude to President William Ruto for your leadership and unwavering commitment to driving the remarkable growth of our rich heritage and vibrant tourism sector, highlighted by transformative fetes like the Maa Cultural & Tourism Festival and similar diverse cultural festivals across the country,” she said. “These are not just any gatherings but powerful catalysts for our local and international tourism arrivals, boosting and showcasing our diverse traditions globally.”

President Ruto welcomed to Narok by Soipan Tuya, CS Defence and Hanna Wendot, CS Gender

During the event, the Head of State also commissioned the Ushanga-Curio Mall, a market where beads, necklaces, bracelets and other artefacts will be sold.

While visiting it ahead of the cultural celebrations, on November 2, Hanna Wendot, CS, Gender, Culture and Children Services, stated that the mall is positioned at the gateway to one of Kenya’s most celebrated tourism destinations, and as such, the facility is envisioned as a vibrant marketplace where Kenyan craftsmanship, cultural identity and enterprise converge.

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Maa men in vibrant Maa ornaments

“The Ushanga Sekenani Curio Mall is a transformative investment that brings culture, enterprise and opportunity together,” CS Wendot said ahead of receiving President Ruto today.

The Maa Cultural Festival first began in 2023 as a way to educate and “raise awareness on the rich and diverse Maa-speaking groups’ cultural heritage and offer a venue for public creation and exhibition”, according to the Narok County Government.

The festival began on November 10, and the President is expected to attend the closing ceremony on Saturday, November 14.

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