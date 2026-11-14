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PS Omollo orders action on defilement, bhang peddling and illicit alcohol in Yatta

Dr Omollo also backed President William Ruto for a second term and called for the re-election of Hon. Basil in 2027, linking his support to the completion of ongoing development projects.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr Raymond Omollo today directed police and grassroots administrators in Yatta to act on reports of defilement, bhang peddling and illicit alcohol sales as he commissioned Makutano Police Post in Ikombe Ward.

Dr Omollo said there was no room for negotiations in defilement cases. He directed officers to ensure such cases go through the courts and warned against settling them through compensation or agreements between families.

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While addressing the issue of banned substances, he urged residents to report bhang peddling and illicit alcohol sales and warned officers against taking bribes to shield traders.

Police officers have been deployed to the new post, which is about 24 kilometres from Yatta Police Station in Kithimani and brings policing services closer to an area with an estimated 40,000 residents.

Dr Omollo thanked residents for raising funds to buy the land and acknowledged Yatta MP Hon. Robert Basil and Yatta NG-CDF for funding the construction. The PS said the Government was targeting January 2027 to establish Yatta South Sub-County.

He said public participation had taken place and that his office would review the documentation and initiate gazettement.

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The new sub-county would bring a Deputy County Commissioner’s office, a sub-county police command and other government services closer to residents.

At an earlier meeting with National Government Administration Officers and village elders, the PS urged chiefs, assistant chiefs and elders to hold regular barazas to hear residents’ concerns and explain government programmes.

He said a budget proposal would be submitted to Parliament to address commitments on Social Health Authority coverage and tablets for village elders, who he said were already receiving a monthly stipend.

Dr Omollo also backed President William Ruto for a second term and called for the re-election of Hon. Basil in 2027, linking his support to the completion of ongoing development projects.

Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat, Yatta MP Hon. Robert Basil, regional and county administration officials, security officers and community leaders attended the commissioning.

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