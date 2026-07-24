Sports

Barcelona complete €22 million swoop for Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi

Vincent Mogoi
By Vincent Mogoi
1 Min Read

Barcelona have completed the signing of German international Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, bringing an end to one of the summer’s most closely followed transfer sagas.

The deal is worth an initial €22 million, with a further €7 million available in add-ons, while Dortmund have also secured a percentage of any future profit Barça make should they eventually sell the forward.

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The 24-year-old joins on a five-year contract running until June 2031 and will earn a fixed salary of around €6 million per season.

He leaves Dortmund after four years at the club, having arrived from Red Bull Salzburg in 2022.

Adeyemi becomes Barcelona’s second major addition of the window, following the earlier €70 million arrival of England winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

Manager Hansi Flick was reportedly a driving force behind the move, having previously given Adeyemi his senior Germany debut during his time in charge of the national team.

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The versatile forward, capable of playing across the front three, spent time training individually at Barcelona’s Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper ahead of his unveiling, as the Catalan giants continue to strengthen their attacking options for the new season.

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