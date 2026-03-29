Sports

Determined Shujaa and Lionesses bag silver medals in Brazil

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Kenya’s rugby teams concluded the inaugural HSBC Sevens Division Two series emphatically as they both bagged silver medals in the men’s and Women’s categories at the last leg in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday evening.

The men’s team, which sealed a return into the Sevens World Championship, won 4 of their 5 matches, finishing on 18 points registering their 3rd consecutive podium finish, having won bronze in Nairobi and Uruguay earlier on.

In Brazil, Shujaa defeated Germany 38-7, before suffering a narrow 12-14, defeat to leg champions Belgium but rebounded to hammer Canada 40-0, in their 3rd match on Saturday.

On Sunday Shujaa overcame the USA 31-14, and completed their group matches with a resounding 24-14 against Uruguay.

Kenya earned a promotion after finishing the season on 50 points, 2 behind leaders USA.

Other teams which also punched their tickets into the core series next season were Germany and Uruguay, who tied on 48 points in 3rd and 4th positions, respectively.

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Kenyan ladies equally produced a magnificent performance, losing only a single match from their group’s 5 fixtures.

The Lionesses got off to a flying start, thrashing Argentina 19-12, then eased past South Africa 14-5, and wrapped up the 1st day with a 24-17 win over Spain.

The Lionesses trounced China 46-0, on Sunday but fell to hosts Brazil 12-24, to settle for a silver medal, their only podium position in the season.

Kenya collected 10 points from the leg below Brazil as they concluded the season in 5th position with 40 points, missing out on promotion.

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