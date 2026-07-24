Parents urged to shield children from political goonism -PS Omollo

Parents have been urged to take greater responsibility for their children and protect them from politicians and criminal groups seeking to recruit young people into goonism, violence and other unlawful activities.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr Raymond Omollo said parents must closely monitor their children’s conduct, academic performance and associations instead of leaving discipline entirely to teachers and school administrators.

“I appeal to parents to know how their children are performing and to work closely with school administrations in addressing indiscipline. Our young people must never be allowed to become agents of violence or political goons,” Dr Omollo said.

Speaking during a parents’ meeting at Ober Boys High School in Rachuonyo East Sub-County, Homa Bay County, the PS warned that young people often suffer the greatest consequences when they are manipulated into political violence. He urged parents, teachers and community leaders to guide them towards education, skills development and productive economic activities.

Dr Omollo noted that the recent wave of student unrest in some schools required stronger cooperation between parents, teachers, students and administrators. He commended Ober Boys students for maintaining discipline and challenged them to concentrate on their studies, attend classes, revise consistently and respect their teachers and parents.

“To the students, we value you, and respect you . That is why we are here, because we want the best for you. Do not take this opportunity for granted. Use your time wisely so that you can contribute positively to the transformation and development of our country,” he said.

The PS said the Government remained committed to strengthening education through increased funding, recruitment of teachers and expansion of school infrastructure. He noted that 100,000 teachers had been recruited over the past three years, with provision made to employ another 20,000 during the current financial year.

Ober Boys currently has 32 Teachers Service Commission teachers, 12 of whom were recruited during the past three years under President William Ruto’s administration. Dr Omollo said the increased staffing demonstrated the Government’s determination to address longstanding teacher shortages and improve the quality of education.

He added that more than 23,000 classrooms and 16,000 laboratories had been constructed across the country to support the transition to the new education system. He called upon parents, alumni, elected leaders and local communities to complement Government investment by supporting the development of their schools.

Dr Omollo also highlighted ongoing investments in healthcare, roads and the blue economy, including the construction of fish landing sites across the region, some of which are already more than 50 per cent complete.

He pledged support towards one of the development priorities presented by the school administration and said Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Hon. Opiyo Wandayi, who was the chief guest, would consider the other request.

The PS said the Government would continue working with elected leaders, National Government Administration officials and communities to sustain learner transition, strengthen discipline and ensure that every young person has an opportunity to pursue education and contribute to national development.

Present was Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Hon. Opiyo Wandayi,

Homabay Deputy Governor Danish Otieno, Uriri Member of Parliament Mark Nyamita, Kabondo Kasipul Member of Parliament Hon.Dr. Eva Obara among other leaders.