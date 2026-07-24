County News

State Department for Correctional Services partners with Petroleum counterpart to transition to clean energy

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

The State Department for Petroleum has pledged to support the quest by the State Department for Correctional Services to transition all its institutions from the use of wood fuel to Liquefied Petroleum Gas and clean energy over the next one year.

Speaking during a tour of the Nairobi Remand and Allocation Prison, which is part of three institutions targeted in the pilot phase of the transition, Petroleum Principal Secretary Kello Harsama said the government is scaling up investment in clean cooking infrastructure as part of ongoing efforts to accelerate Kenya’s clean energy transition and advance the country’s national sustainable development goals.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

According to Harsama, 95 percent of the about 11,000 institutions including learning and correctional facilities, are dependent on wood fuel, an obtaining situation which is threatening to reverse the gains recorded in environmental conservation efforts as well as health outcomes.

He said the government will, beginning next year, launch a programme aimed at availing ten million homes with liquefied petroleum gas to ensure that 75 percent of the Kenyan population that is currently relying on biomass for fuel, is supplied with subsidized LPG in ongoing efforts aimed at reducing dependence on traditional biomass fuels.

Correctional Services Principal Secretary Dr. Salome Beacco says the department is targeting full migration during this financial year as it seeks to cut down on heavy biomass costs, reduce carbon emissions, and follow the successful pilot at Lang’ata Women’s Maximum-Security Prison.

The PS said correctional facilities are currently consuming 64,000 metric tonnes of wood fuel each year, a situation that has presented a heavy financial, environmental and health challenge to the department.

No mortuary, graves, starving at Pastor Ezekiel’s church, Senate declares
Three arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe police with Ksh1.7M
Samburu leaders rally against irregular sale of community land
We haven’t banned demonstrations, National Police clarifies

The department has identified Nairobi Remand and Allocation Prison, Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru and the Nairobi probation hostel for the pilot, before the transition is extended to all correctional facilities across the country.

The initiative that is also exploring other clean energy options including biogas, solar-powered stoves as well as integrated steam cooking technologies, aligns with the Kenya National Cooking Transition Strategy (2024–2028) and the Government’s National Tree Growing and Restoration Campaign, which targets 15 billion trees by 2032.

The transition also aligns with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, Kenya’s Climate Change Commitments, the National LPG Growth Strategy as well as this year’s Correctional Service Week’s theme of Transforming Correctional Services through Technology and Green Solutions.

Kirinyaga County fast advancing towards zero new HIV infections, says Waiguru
Shakahola postmortems: 16 bodies remaining
Muli blasts Ruto–Kalonzo feud, decries Ukambani’s ‘deliberate underdevelopment’
Kenyan girl among 2025 International Young Eco-Hero Award winners
Government receives confirmed reports of Rift Valley Fever outbreak
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Sabastian Sawe’s sub-two-hour marathon ratified by World Athletics
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Sabastian Sawe’s sub-two-hour marathon ratified by World Athletics
Sports
Yego, Cherotich lead Team Kenya’s medal charge at Glasgow Commonwealth Games
Sports
K’Ogalo, Tusker lead Kenyan charge for CECAFA glory in Rwanda
Sports
Ruto launches NextGen.KE programme to equip youth with job skills
Local News

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Probe into accidental shooting of Migori senior police officer launched

County NewsNEWS

Methamphetamine haul intercepted at JKIA

County NewsNEWS

Parliament rejects bill criminalising employer-employee calls past working hours

County NewsNEWS

Kericho County Referral Hospital elevated to level 5, receives Ksh.210M for upgrade

Show More