BET Awards 2026: Full List of winners

Teyana Taylor and Clipse were the big winners at the 2026 BET Awards, which were took place on Sunday night, June 28, hosted by American comedian Druski.
Both artists won three competitive awards on the night. Kendrick Lamar and Kehlani were runners-up in the winners tally, with two wins each.
Music Categories
Album of the Year
WINNER: Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
WINNER: Kehlani
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
WINNER: Leon Thomas
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
WINNER: Cardi B
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Best Group
WINNER: Clipse
Best Collaboration
WINNER: “Chains & Whips” — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist
WINNER: Olivia Dean
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
WINNER: “Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.
BET Her
WINNER: “girl, get up.” — Doechii feat. SZA
Viewers’ Choice
WINNER: “Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist
Video of the Year
WINNER: “Folded” — Kehlani
Video Director of the Year
WINNER: Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor
General Categories
The Fashion Vanguard Award (New)
WINNER: Teyana Taylor
The Pulse Award (New)
WINNER: Druski
Film & TV Categories
Best Movie
WINNER: Sinners
Best Actress
WINNER: Teyana Taylor
Best Actor
WINNER: Michael B. Jordan
YoungStars Award
WINNER: Jazzy’s World TV
Sports Categories
Sportswoman of the Year Award
WINNER: A’ja Wilson — Basketball
Sportsman of the Year Award
WINNER: Jalen Brunson — Basketball