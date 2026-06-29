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BET Awards 2026: Full List of winners

Actress Teyana Taylor emerged one of the biggest winners of the night at the BET Awards.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Janet Jackson hands over the Icon Award to Teyana Taylor at the BET awards

Teyana Taylor and Clipse were the big winners at the 2026 BET Awards, which were took place on Sunday night, June 28, hosted by American comedian Druski.

Both artists won three competitive awards on the night. Kendrick Lamar and Kehlani were runners-up in the winners tally, with two wins each.

Music Categories

Album of the Year

WINNER: Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse

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Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

WINNER: Kehlani

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Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

WINNER: Leon Thomas

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

WINNER: Cardi B

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Best Group

WINNER: Clipse

Best Collaboration

WINNER: “Chains & Whips” — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist

WINNER: Olivia Dean

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

WINNER: “Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.

BET Her

WINNER: “girl, get up.” — Doechii feat. SZA

Viewers’ Choice

WINNER: “Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist

Video of the Year

WINNER: “Folded” — Kehlani

Video Director of the Year

WINNER: Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor

General Categories

The Fashion Vanguard Award (New)

WINNER: Teyana Taylor

The Pulse Award (New)

WINNER: Druski

Film & TV Categories

Best Movie

WINNER: Sinners

Best Actress

WINNER: Teyana Taylor

Best Actor

WINNER: Michael B. Jordan

YoungStars Award

WINNER: Jazzy’s World TV

Sports Categories

Sportswoman of the Year Award

WINNER: A’ja Wilson — Basketball

Sportsman of the Year Award

WINNER: Jalen Brunson — Basketball

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