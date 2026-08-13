Kenyans will vote leaders based on track record, Ruto says

President William Ruto has dismissed ethnic-based political groupings, saying voters will elect leaders based on their development record.

He affirmed that all elected leaders must work to secure the unity of the country.

“I want to tell those who want to lead this country that Kenya has no room for tribal politics. Voters are interested in the development records of each one of us,” he pointed out.

The President made the remarks at Maili Nne, Huruma and Eldoret City, Uasin Gishu County, on Thursday where he addressed residents and updated them on the progress the Government is making in delivering its development agenda.

President Ruto called on Kenyans to reject tribal politics and embrace national unity, saying the country’s future depends on leaders and citizens putting the national interest above ethnic and political considerations.

He explained that Kenya’s progress would only be achieved through peaceful co-existence and respect for democratic competition.

President Ruto referred to a leader he did not name but who, he said, failed to deliver on affordable housing, universal healthcare and education, among other projects, and pointed out that the leader had now assembled a group of politicians who have no development track record to compete against him.

“Those who want to compete with me should ask their sponsor – I helped him but he failed to implement affordable housing, healthcare and to fully support education,” he said.

He added: “Before you come to compete with me, be ready to give us your agenda and development agenda for the country.”

The President particularly took issue with his critics for claiming that they would abolish affordable housing, universal modern markets and hostels, saying these projects have transformed the lives of millions of Kenyans.

President Ruto, who also inspected Champions Retail Market in Eldoret City, one of 14 modern markets being built across the county, said the Government is building 600 modern markets across the country.

“We are fulfilling our promise to Mama Mboga that we will provide decent, safe and dignified spaces to do business,” he said.

He went on: “We have not stopped there. Over the past four years, we have worked hard to fulfil each commitment we made to the people of Kenya as set out in our manifesto.”

The President said the Government was keen on accelerating the transformation of the country by expanding opportunities for all and transitioning the country to a first-world economy that every Kenyan will be proud to call home.

He said Kipchoge and 64 stadia in Uasin Gishu County are under construction and will be ready to host Mashujaa Day in October.

Additionally, the President Ruto assured Kenyans that the next General Election will be free, fair and peaceful.

“We are not going to tolerate individuals who incite Kenyans to violence. Our elections will be free, fair and peaceful,” he said.

Earlier, President Ruto toured AIC Kamagut Junior School and AIC Kamoret High School in Uasin Gishu County.

He also inspected the ongoing construction of a modern tuition block at AIC Samoei Model Junior School and the new Kamagut West AIC Church.

“We are expanding access to quality education so that every child, regardless of their background or circumstance, has an equal opportunity to learn, unlock their potential and build a better future,” said President Ruto.

Uasin Gishu Governor Chelilim Bii and Senator Jackson Mandago told Opposition leaders to sell their agenda to Kenyans instead of engaging in tribal politics.