Maahir Patel clinches 2026 Kenya Junior Matchplay Championship

Maahir Patel of Sigona Golf Club has been crowned the 2026 NCBA Kenya Junior Matchplay Champion after defeating fellow Sigona junior Yuvraj Singh Rajput 2&1 in a closely contested 36-hole championship final at Sigona Golf Club.

The all-Sigona final brought together two players who had produced impressive performances throughout the matchplay stages, with Patel ultimately holding his nerve to claim the national junior title on his home course.

Patel established an early advantage in the opening 18 holes, reaching the halfway stage 2-up. Rajput continued to challenge in the second 18, but Patel responded with quality golf at key moments to maintain his advantage and close out the match on the 17th hole.

A highlight of Patel’s final-round performance came on the 10th hole of the second 18, where he produced an outstanding eagle to strengthen his position. He also recorded several birdies during the final, underlining the quality of golf required to prevail over 36 holes.

The victory marks Patel’s first NCBA Kenya Junior Matchplay Championship title and adds to an impressive period in his golf game. He had earlier reached the final of the Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship at Limuru Country Club, where he finished runner-up to Adel Balala.

Patel’s route to the title at Sigona included a 2&1 quarterfinal victory over Sean Widor followed by a commanding 5&4 semifinal win over Ewan Widor. In the semifinal, Patel produced an outstanding finish, recording five birdies and four pars across the final nine holes, including a memorable 30-foot birdie putt on the 14th hole.

Rajput also enjoyed an impressive championship campaign. He defeated Jelani Kihanya 3&1 in the quarterfinals before overcoming Kevin Anyien 3&2 in the semifinals. In the semifinal, Rajput raced to a 5-up lead after eight holes before Anyien fought back, but Rajput regained control and closed out the match on the 16th.

Ewan Widor of San Roque Golf Club secured third place after defeating Kevin Anyien of Royal Nairobi Golf Club 7&6 in the 18-hole third-place playoff. Widor took control early, establishing a 3-up lead after six holes, before producing a spectacular finish. He recorded six birdies in his final seven holes, pulling decisively away to secure third place with six holes still to play.

The championship is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event and also contributes points towards the JGF Order of Merit, providing players with both national honours and valuable ranking opportunities.

Speaking at the Awards Ceremony, JGF President James Ondigo pointed out the quality of competition during the junior golf championship

“The level of competition at this year’s NCBA Kenya Junior Matchplay Championship has been exceptional, with incredible golf from both Kenyan and international players. The Matchplay Championship, together with the NCBA Kenya Junior Strokeplay Championship, are signature events in our junior golf calendar. We are grateful to NCBA Bank for their continued support, which has enabled the Junior Golf Foundation to deliver these championships and implement wider junior golf development initiatives across the country.”

Tournament partners NCBA Golf Relationship Manager, Tabitha Gatundu, reiterated the banks continued commercial boost to golf.

‘’This is at the heart of the African philosophy of Ubuntu ‘I am because we are.’ Golf is a good example of this. Behind every young golfer is a network of people who believe in them, including parents, coaches, clubs, fellow players and partners who provide opportunities for them to learn, compete and grow. That is why our support for junior golf goes beyond the tournament itself. We want to contribute to an environment where young golfers can develop their talent, pursue their ambitions and have the support they need along the way.”

The juniors take a one-week break before moving to the 3rd NCBA Western Junior Open to be held at Kakamega Sports Club on 21st -23rd August 2026.