Kenyans urged to end stigma against people living with mental health conditions

Kenyans have been urged to stop stigmatizing and discriminating against people living with mental health conditions.

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi said stigma and discrimination remain major barriers to accessing mental health care in the country.

“Very many people suffer in silence because of fear of being judged and also the misinformation around mental health conditions. This is quite unfortunate,” she said.

Elachi spoke on Thursday during a mental health and safety training session for members of the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA).

She said everyone, including political leaders, has a role to play in combating stigma associated with mental health conditions.

“We should all work towards fighting the common perception that mental illness is madness through awareness, education and supporting those facing mental health challenges,” said Hon. Elachi.

Elachi is the Vice Chairperson of KEWOPA, a non-partisan caucus comprising women legislators from both the National Assembly and the Senate.

KEWOPA partnered with NIVISHE Foundation and Solidarity to deliver the training to legislators.

During the session, members shared personal experiences about the pressures they face as women in politics, including public scrutiny, criticism on social media, demanding constituents and expectations to remain strong. They also highlighted the difficulty of finding time to rest and take care of themselves.

Facilitators emphasised that mental health deserves the same attention as physical health and that seeking help should not be viewed as a weakness.

The discussions challenged the stigma surrounding mental health and called for more open conversations to make seeking support a normal and responsible step.

Participants noted that the issue is particularly important for women in political leadership, who are often expected to remain strong regardless of the personal challenges they may be experiencing.