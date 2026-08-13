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GreenWorks 4 Africa Summit calls for coordinated approach to green skills, jobs

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
4 Min Read

Principal Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Eng. Festus Ng’eno has emphasised the need to link green investments with national development.

Speaking during the closing of the GreenWorks 4 Africa: Africa Green Skills and Jobs Summit in Nairobi, on Thursday, PS Ng’eno said that Kenya and other African countries require practical models that can translate the continent’s green transition into jobs, skills and economic opportunities.

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Eng. Ng’eno welcomed the approach taken by the Forum, describing it as a useful departure from conventional conferences and emphasising the importance of translating dialogue into implementation.

“We truly appreciate what you are doing as Jacob’s Ladder Africa. Governments across Africa are looking for models that work because our dignity and prosperity depend on it.” He linked the green economy to Kenya’s wider development ambitions as the nation begins to sketch out Vision 2060, arguing that investment in green energy and green economic systems must be understood as investment in national development. “Investing in green energy is investing in national development.”

The brought together senior government officials, development partners, private-sector leaders, researchers and practitioners calling for a more coordinated approach to the skills, employment and enterprise systems that will underpin Africa’s green economic transformation.

On her part, Co-Founder and CEO of Jacob’s Ladder Africa, Sellah Bogonko, stated that the value of GreenWorks 4 Africa lies in bringing different actors into the same problem-solving space and examining how successful approaches can travel across contexts. “We must connect the dots that ensure that we are moving in the same direction, in a concerted manner and with the same effort.”

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Among the recommendations emerging from the thematic discussions was the need to make dual training and apprenticeships integral to green skills development, with stronger participation from employers and industry.

Participants also called for the expansion of recognition of prior learning, ensuring that young people and workers who have developed skills outside formal education are not excluded from emerging opportunities.

The discussions further underscored the importance of aligning training with labour-market demand, so that curricula and skills programmes respond to the occupations and capabilities that businesses and value chains actually require. There was also a strong call to invest in locally led solutions and local capacity, recognising communities, enterprises and practitioners as active contributors to the design of green economic solutions, rather than simply recipients.

The shared consensus was the need for stronger collaboration across government, business, skills institutions, investors and development partners, enabling interventions to be designed and implemented as connected systems rather than isolated programmes.

Underpinning all of this was the need to build green economic planning around Africa’s demographic reality, treating the continent’s growing young population as an economic asset and deliberately creating the pathways for young people to participate in and benefit from the green economy.

The Forum also advanced the broadening of the Alliance for Greening Skills and Opportunities Africa, creating a broader platform for continued collaboration among governments, employers, investors, academia, skills institutions and other stakeholders around Africa’s green skills and employment agenda and the .

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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