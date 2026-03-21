AthleticsSports

Okecth, Tinega and Krop in the hunt for medals in Poland

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Three Kenyans;Brian Tinega,Mercy Oketch and Jacob Krop, will be in the hunt for the medals on day 2 of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Kujawy Pomorze today.

Tinega and Oketch will compete in the 400m finals at 6.34pm and 8.40pm Kenyan times, respectively, after successfully sailing through round 1 and the semis on Friday.

2022 World silver medallist Krop will be eyeing his first indoor podium finish when he lines up in the 3000m final starting at 7.22pm.

Noah Kibet, who bagged silver in 2022 in Belgrade, will also be in action for the 800m semi-final from 3.08pm.

The USA leads the Championship medal table with 2 gold and 1 bronze, followed by Ukraine with 2 gold and a silver, while Italy is placed 3rd with 1 gold medal.

FIFA: Football for Schools Program for Kenyan Primary Schools Kicks Off
Team New Dawn ready to drop court case if assured free and fair NOCK election
The Safari Rally journey
Kipkurui and Chepkemoi qualify for World Athletics U 20 as national trials start
 A Chip Off The Old Block: Speedster Javed Naushad Lota Following In His Father’s Tracks!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Oketch and Ejore advance to finals in World Indoors
Next Article Ruto Western tour lights up homes and small businesses
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Unique features of the Naivasha–Kisumu–Malaba SGR
Business Local News
Ruto Nyanza tour highlights significant development progress
Local News NEWS
BlockHouse Kenya – Turning Affordable Housing into a Trustless, Paperless Reality
Technology Technology
Residents in Macalder, Nyatike call for GSU pullout amid rising tensions
County News NEWS

You May also Like

GolfSports

Over 50 enlist for inaugural Sunshine Tour qualifiers

GolfMore

Nyeri to host the 19th round of the KCB East Africa Golf Series

AthleticsSports

Okal scoops Gold in Africa triathlon championships

Athletics

Nairobi County boosts Standard Chartered Marathon kitty with Ksh. 8 Million donation

Show More