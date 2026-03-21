Okecth, Tinega and Krop in the hunt for medals in Poland

Three Kenyans;Brian Tinega,Mercy Oketch and Jacob Krop, will be in the hunt for the medals on day 2 of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Kujawy Pomorze today.

Tinega and Oketch will compete in the 400m finals at 6.34pm and 8.40pm Kenyan times, respectively, after successfully sailing through round 1 and the semis on Friday.

2022 World silver medallist Krop will be eyeing his first indoor podium finish when he lines up in the 3000m final starting at 7.22pm.

Noah Kibet, who bagged silver in 2022 in Belgrade, will also be in action for the 800m semi-final from 3.08pm.

The USA leads the Championship medal table with 2 gold and 1 bronze, followed by Ukraine with 2 gold and a silver, while Italy is placed 3rd with 1 gold medal.