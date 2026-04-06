Kikuyu Elders hold ritual prayers over disputed historical Mau Mau land in Githunguri

The Kikuyu Council of Elders, led by the Kiama Kiama High Priest (Agongoni), conducted a traditional ritual blessing on the disputed 58-acre Githunguri monumental land, which is earmarked for the establishment of a historical site where Mau Mau fighters were executed by colonial authorities in the early 1950s.

During the Agikuyu traditional ceremony, the elders performed a sacred ritual that involved the slaughtering of a single-coloured goat as they offered prayers to God, seeking wisdom for political leaders linked to the proposed Affordable Housing project planned for the land.

The ceremony was presided over by six Kikuyu high priests, Kigo wa Kibui, Kigoci wa Waimiri, Nyamu wa Njoka, Njogu wa Githinji and Mwaniki Gicohi, who emphasised that the ritual was meant to protect the land and demand that the 58 acres set aside for the Mau Mau historical monument should not be interfered with through construction.

The elders warned that the land was acquired through the sacrifices of their forefathers during the struggle for independence and vowed not to allow any development that could erase its historical significance.

They cautioned that anyone who goes against the wishes of God and the ancestors would face consequences, stating they would leave such matters to divine justice.

At the same time, the elders invited the entire Kikuyu community to a major prayer gathering at Githunguri Stadium, where they plan to hold seven days of prayers following a High Court ruling that ordered the construction on the site to be halted.

They also urged the President to intervene and help ease the growing tension surrounding the matter, warning that if the construction continues, they will leave the outcome to the will of God.