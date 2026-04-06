CultureLifestyle

Kikuyu Elders hold ritual prayers over disputed historical Mau Mau land in Githunguri

The Kikuyu Elders also urged the President to intervene and help ease the growing tension surrounding the matter.

Tom Kimani
By Tom Kimani
2 Min Read

The Kikuyu Council of Elders, led by the Kiama Kiama High Priest (Agongoni), conducted a traditional ritual blessing on the disputed 58-acre Githunguri monumental land, which is earmarked for the establishment of a historical site where Mau Mau fighters were executed by colonial authorities in the early 1950s.

During the Agikuyu traditional ceremony, the elders performed a sacred ritual that involved the slaughtering of a single-coloured goat as they offered prayers to God, seeking wisdom for political leaders linked to the proposed Affordable Housing project planned for the land.

The ceremony was presided over by six Kikuyu high priests, Kigo wa Kibui, Kigoci wa Waimiri, Nyamu wa Njoka, Njogu wa Githinji and Mwaniki Gicohi, who emphasised that the ritual was meant to protect the land and demand that the 58 acres set aside for the Mau Mau historical monument should not be interfered with through construction.

The elders warned that the land was acquired through the sacrifices of their forefathers during the struggle for independence and vowed not to allow any development that could erase its historical significance.

They cautioned that anyone who goes against the wishes of God and the ancestors would face consequences, stating they would leave such matters to divine justice.

At the same time, the elders invited the entire Kikuyu community to a major prayer gathering at Githunguri Stadium, where they plan to hold seven days of prayers following a High Court ruling that ordered the construction on the site to be halted.

Nairobi Jiu-Jitsu Academy opens new facility
Kevin Maina to host music match series, ‘The Blend Date”
Photos: Kenya Tourism Board welcomes participating SVSS2 rugby teams
Taste report shows Kenyans are turning to more complex flavours

They also urged the President to intervene and help ease the growing tension surrounding the matter, warning that if the construction continues, they will leave the outcome to the will of God.

 

PPMC, University of Georgia to host dance workshop
Safal Kiswahili prize opens entries for writers
Nigerian doctors suspended over death of Adichie’s son
Leveraging Valentine’s Day to Promote Kenyan Flowers
Sri Lanka declares Wednesdays off to conserve fuel
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘We watched them die before our eyes’: Sudan health workers helpless amid medical shortages
- Advertisement -
Latest News
‘We watched them die before our eyes’: Sudan health workers helpless amid medical shortages
Africa International News
KPA boss Capt. William Ruto’s daughter to be Buried Friday
Local News More
Oil prices choppy after expletive-laden Trump threat to Iran
Business International Business
Iron Ladies and TBM Health crowned football champions as Betika BingwaFest season 2 concludes
Football

You May also Like

CultureEntertainment

IShowSpeed calls Kenya his most memorable from African tour

EntertainmentLifestyle

Charisma, MC Gogo take over Matchday

EntertainmentLifestyle

Changing social habits fuel Kenya’s Ready-to-Drink boom

CultureEntertainment

Half a million TikTok videos removed for violating guidelines in Kenya

Show More