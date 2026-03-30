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Lady Jaydee releases new single “Free”

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Fresh from celebrating 25 years in music, Tanzanian icon Lady Jaydee has released her new single, “Free.”

The bilingual Afropop single marks the first track released after she signed on to UMG EA. The single delivers a stirring message about finding peace in a world where it is scarce.

“Driven by soaring vocals and an infectious rhythm, ‘Free’ is more than just a song; it’s a bold declaration of freedom, faith, and release,” the statement said. “Drawing from her journey as “The Commando,” Lady Jaydee reminds listeners that true freedom comes when we let go of our burdens and choose inner peace.”

Representatives from UMG also stated that the song represented her depth of artistry.

“With this release, Lady Jaydee once again demonstrates the depth of her artistry and the emotional power that has defined her legacy across generations. Free not only marks the beginning of her next chapter, but also reinforces her place as one of East Africa’s most influential and enduring voices.”

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