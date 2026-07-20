Marvin Nabwire joins the list of Harambee Stars exports to Zambia

Marvin Nabwire has become the latest Harambee Stars player to make the move to Zambia, completing a switch to Power Dynamos from Kenya Police FC on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who joined Police from AFC Leopards back in September 2022, has been a standout performer in recent seasons.

Helping the Law Enforcers win their first major trophy, the 2024 Mozzart Bet Cup, before guiding the club to a maiden FKF Premier League title in the 2024-2025 season.

He also contributed seven goals from midfield that campaign, form that earned him a recall to the Harambee Stars squad under Benni McCarthy after initially being left out of the 2024 CHAN plans. Nabwire went on to play a key role as Kenya reached the tournament’s quarter-finals.

At Power Dynamos, Nabwire joins a side fresh off back-to-back Zambia Super League titles and gearing up for another CAF Champions League campaign.

Nabwire is set to link up with compatriot Emmanuel Osoro, forming a Kenyan partnership at the Kitwe-based club for the 2026-2027 season, filling part of the void left by Moses Shumah, who has since moved on to South Africa’s AmaZulu.

The transfer continues a growing trend of Kenyan talent heading to Zambia’s top flight, with Power Dynamos increasingly viewed as a favoured destination for Harambee Stars players seeking regular continental football.

For Nabwire, it marks his first taste of football outside Kenya, and a fresh test after years of steady progress through the domestic ranks.