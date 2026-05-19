Bridging borders, building capacity: Rethinking specialist healthcare access in Africa

By Dr. Amira Hamouda

Africa’s healthcare challenge is often framed as a question of access: how to reach more patients, in more places, with better services and infrastructure.

But as the continent’s disease burden evolves and patient expectations shift, a more nuanced question is emerging: how can African health systems deliver depth of care, not just breadth.

Specialist services, once considered a luxury, are now central to addressing non-communicable diseases, complex conditions, and the growing demand for high quality outcomes.

The World Health Organisation reports that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like cardiovascular disease and cancer are increasing, with Africa experiencing the highest mortality rate. It is reported that approximately 64% of NCD deaths in Africa are occuring among people under 70 years.

Across many African countries, primary healthcare systems have made meaningful progress in expanding basic services. Yet the next frontier lies in strengthening secondary and tertiary care particularly in specialties such as cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and neurology. These are areas where expertise, technology, and experience must converge, and where gaps remain most visible.

Traditionally, these gaps have been filled through outbound medical travel. Patients who can afford it often seek care in destinations such as Egypt, India, Europe, or the Gulf.

While this model provides access for some, it is inherently unequal and places a financial and emotional burden on families. It also represents a missed opportunity for local health systems to grow their own capabilities.

Rather than viewing medical travel as a permanent solution, there is a growing argument that Africa should internalize excellence by bringing advanced care closer to home while still leveraging global and regional expertise. This does not mean replicating every capability in every country, but rather creating interconnected centers of excellence supported by strong referral networks and shared knowledge systems.

In this model, borders become less of a barrier and more of a bridge. Regional healthcare leaders can extend their expertise into new markets, not simply by exporting services, but by embedding skills, systems, and standards within local contexts.

This creates a multiplier effect: one investment in specialist care can elevate an entire ecosystem.

A critical enabler of this shift is the mobility of expertise. Highly trained specialists, once concentrated in a few global cities, are increasingly participating in cross-border practice whether through short-term rotations, virtual consultations, or long-term institutional partnerships. This exchange of knowledge allows countries to accelerate capability development without waiting decades to build it independently.

At the same time, digital health infrastructure is providing endless possibilities. Remote diagnostics, teleconsultations, and data-driven decision-making are enabling specialists to support patients and practitioners across geographical boundaries. In many cases, the first point of specialist input no longer requires physical travel. Instead, it can happen in real time, supported by local clinical teams and advanced diagnostic tools.

However, one of the most overlooked aspects of specialist care is the importance of systems, not just specialists.

A world class surgeon or consultant cannot operate effectively without the right supporting environment namely; trained nurses, reliable diagnostics, standardized protocols, and efficient patient pathways. True transformation, therefore, depends on building integrated systems that can sustain high quality care consistently.

This is where partnerships become powerful. When healthcare providers collaborate across borders, they bring clinical expertise as well as operational models, quality assurance frameworks, and institutional cultures that can be adapted locally. Over time, this leads to the development of resilient healthcare systems that are less dependent on external referrals and better equipped to manage complex cases.

Importantly, this approach also reshapes patient trust. When individuals know that high quality specialist care is available within their reach, they are more likely to seek timely intervention. Early diagnosis and treatment lead to better outcomes and lower overall healthcare costs.

Against this backdrop, strategic expansions by established healthcare providers are taking on new significance. The recent move by Egypt’s Alameda Healthcare to establish its first specialist clinic in Nairobi reflects a broader evolution in how healthcare delivery is being structured across Africa.

Egypt has long been recognized as a regional hub for advanced medical care, with deep expertise across multiple specialties. By extending this expertise into Kenya, Alameda Healthcare is contributing to a model that brings care closer to patients while maintaining high clinical standards. The integration of cutting-edge technologies and specialised care within the Nairobi clinic further enhances its ability to deliver precise, efficient, and patient-centered care.

More notably, the expansion highlights the role of capacity building through immersion rather than observation. By working alongside local healthcare professionals, experienced specialists can transfer knowledge in practical, impactful ways; mentoring teams, introducing new techniques, and strengthening clinical decision-making processes. This hands on approach accelerates learning and creates a foundation for long-term sustainability.

Such initiatives also signal a shift in how Africa positions itself within the global healthcare landscape. Instead of being primarily a source of outbound patients, the continent is gradually building its own networks of excellence, anchored in collaboration, innovation, and shared growth.

Rethinking specialist healthcare access, therefore, is not just about infrastructure or investment. It is about redefining how expertise is distributed, how systems are built, and how partnerships are leveraged to create lasting impact. By bridging borders and building capacity simultaneously, Africa has the opportunity to move beyond incremental progress and toward a more integrated, equitable, and high performing healthcare future.

Dr. Amira Hamouda, the writer is the Chief International Business Development Officer, Alameda Group