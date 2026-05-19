Kindiki: Government committed to lower fuel prices through dialogue

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has expressed government’s commitment to lower fuel prices calling on all stakeholders in the sector to observe peace for quicker resolution to the impasse.

Further, the DP thanked operators of public service vehicles for calling off their strike to allow for talks saying they have shown their patriotism and readiness to engage for the good of the country.

“The government is committed to engage the stakeholders and come up with a solution so that our country and the economy continue flourishing. We will get a solution to the fuel issue. There is no problem that is so big that we cannot handle,” DP assured.

Speaking on Tuesday during the funeral service of Mzee Eshbon Thuku Kwenya, the father of Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku that was held at Rugongo in the Constituency, Prof. Kindiki said the administration has taken action to cushion Kenyans from higher prices and is working on more measures to bring it down.

The Second in Command revealed quick steps already taken including reducing Value Added Tax on fuel from 16 percent to 8 percent and releasing over 12 billion shillings to subsidize price and the latest cut on diesel prices by 10 shillings.

“We have reduced diesel prices by 10 shillings and we are holding further talks on what more we can do. We appreciate the stakeholders for calling off the strike and coming to the table for talks. As the government we thank them for being patriotic and allowing room for engagement as we look for an agreeable solution,” he stated.

The Deputy President assured the country that the government is fully seized of the matter calling for peace and maintenance of law and order warning that violence will not solve it.

“I urge all of us to keep peace. Let us not use the opportunity to break the law, loot, torch vehicles and disrupt transportation. Violence will not bring any solution. A solution can only be achieved through engagement the way we have done,” he noted.

Additionally, the DP said the government is balancing necessary interventions with the need to ensure a stable economy and continuity in other critical sectors such as education and roads.

Prof. Kindiki also beseeched Mt. Kenya residents to be peaceful and not attack each other because of political affiliations.

“We have been actively involved in the politics of Kenya for a long time. We fought for our independence, we were at the forefront to fight for multi-partyism. We did all these without destroying our properties and killing ourselves. Politics will come and go,” he urged.