Technology

TikTok bans 108,752 Kenyan accounts for policy violations

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read

Social media giant TikTok says it banned a total of 108,752 Kenyan accounts from the platform for violating its policy.

The fourth quarter community guideline report by the firm indicate that out of the banned accounts, 93,704 accounts were suspected of being accounts owned by minors aged below 13 which is in violation of its rues.

In three months of the year to December 2025, TikTok says it also removed 820,552 videos in Kenya for violating its Community Guidelines.

“99.9pc of these videos were proactively removed before anyone reported them, while 98.4pc were taken down within 24 hours of posting. These figures underscore TikTok’s continued investment in advanced detection systems and rapid response mechanisms designed to limit the spread of harmful content,” the firm said in a statement.

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Across the globe, TikTok says it removed a total of 175,302,085 videos during the quarter under review, representing about 0.5pc of all content uploaded on the platform.

Of the removed content, 152,580,933 videos were detected and taken down using automated detection technologies and 8,360,780 videos were reinstated after further review.

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The platform recorded a 99.1pc proactive removal rate, with 93.4pc of flagged content removed within 24 hours of posting.

The social media giant says by combining advanced automated moderation tools with the expertise of thousands of trust and safety professionals worldwide, it continues to enforce its Community Guidelines consistently and at scale, addressing harmful content such as misinformation, hate speech, and other policy violations.

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