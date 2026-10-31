Bridging the gap between breast cancer awareness and early diagnosis in Kenya

By Dr. Tonia Frame

Every October, breast cancer awareness campaigns encourage women to recognize changes in their breasts and seek medical attention.

These campaigns matter, but awareness alone cannot improve outcomes if women who seek help face long waits, limited diagnostic services, or financial barriers that delay the start of treatment.

For Kenya, the challenge is not simply getting women to recognize the signs of breast cancer.

It is ensuring that when they seek care, they can move through the health system quickly enough to receive a diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

According to the National Cancer Institute of Kenya’s 2026 publication of the GLOBOCAN 2024 estimates, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Kenya, with approximately 5,822 new cases annually.

This underscores the scale of the challenge and the need to strengthen the pathway from early detection to treatment.

Separately, Kenya’s registry data for 2020–2023 shows that 1,548 of the 2,258 breast cancer cases with a recorded stage were diagnosed at stage III or IV — approximately 69%.

These figures reflect cases with known staging, rather than every breast cancer case in the country, but they point to a substantial late-diagnosis burden.

Earlier diagnosis gives patients a better chance of accessing effective treatment before the disease advances.

Yet early detection depends on more than public awareness.

It requires accessible clinical assessment, diagnostic imaging, tissue sampling, reliable pathology services, and clear referral pathways.

The World Health Organization’s Global Breast Cancer Initiative recognizes this connection through three priorities: health promotion for early detection, timely diagnosis, and comprehensive breast cancer management.

Its framework includes a target of completing clinical evaluation, imaging, tissue sampling, and pathology within 60 days of the initial presentation.

For Kenya, this offers a practical benchmark.

A woman who notices a change should not have to navigate an uncertain chain of appointments and referrals without knowing where to go next or when she will receive her results.

Service availability remains an important part of the challenge.

Kenya’s Service Availability and Readiness Assessment report found that mammography was available in 16% of assessed facilities and core needle biopsy in 31%.

These figures reflect facility-level service availability, not the proportion of women who can access these services, but they highlight the need to strengthen diagnostic capacity and referral networks.

A 2025 study published in JCO Global Oncology, examining cancer awareness and health practices in rural Kaloleni and Rabai, Kilifi County, highlights the gap between breast cancer awareness and early detection.

Although 69.1% of women surveyed were aware of breast cancer, fewer than half recognized a painless breast lump as a symptom, while only 44.4% knew of a health facility offering screening.

Although these findings relate to specific communities and cannot be generalized to all Kenyan women, they underscore the importance of practical community education that helps women recognize symptoms and understand where to seek care.

The response must therefore go beyond telling women to seek help.

First, health systems should track the time between a patient’s first presentation, diagnostic confirmation and treatment initiation.

Without measuring these intervals, it is difficult to identify where patients are being lost or delayed.

Second, county health services need stronger diagnostic and referral pathways, including access to trained professionals, imaging, biopsy and pathology.

Where these services are unavailable locally, patients need coordinated referrals rather than being left to identify the next step themselves.

Third, financial and administrative barriers must be addressed. Clear communication about appointments and results, patient navigation and better coordination between facilities can help reduce avoidable delays.

Early diagnosis is not solely an individual responsibility; it is also a measure of how well the health system works for the people who depend on it.

Public discussion should also recognize that breast cancer does not affect only older women.

A 2025 study involving five sub-Saharan African countries found that 21.9% of the 2,093 women studied were diagnosed before age 40.

Kenya was not among the countries included, so this is not a Kenyan estimate.

It nevertheless reinforces the importance of taking symptoms seriously across age groups and ensuring that clinical assessment is guided by individual circumstances rather than assumptions about age.

In my work in public health at St. George’s University, I see the importance of looking beyond individual health choices to the systems that shape access to care.

Medical education and public health research can help strengthen understanding of these wider barriers, but meaningful progress requires action across health facilities, referral networks and policy.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month should be more than an annual reminder to check for symptoms.

It should be an opportunity to ask whether women can access timely diagnosis and treatment after they seek help.

Awareness opens the door; a responsive health system must make sure patients can move through it.

Dr. Tonia Frame is an Assistant Professor and Director of the Global Health Unit in the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at St. George’s University, Grenada.