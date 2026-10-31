Momentum Sports Africa,Force One open second edition of Solo D signature Basketball camp

Momentum Sports Africa, in collaboration with Force One, has launched the second edition of the Solo D Signature Basketball Camp which aims to develop the skills of young Kenyan basketball players, preparing them for more competitive levels.

The camp will take place at Parklands Sports Club, Nairobi, over two weeks: 16–20 November 2026 and 23–27 November 2026, running daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Led by professional basketball player and two-time Basketball Africa League (BAL) champion Souleyman “Solo D” Diabate, the programme combines elite basketball experience, international coaching expertise, and mentorship to help young athletes strengthen their game and better understand what it takes to progress in competitive basketball.“Talent alone is not enough; young athletes need the right preparation, guidance, and support to realise their potential.”

This principle underpins the camp’s approach to developing players both on and off the court.

Beyond technical basketball training, participants will work on ball handling, shooting, passing, footwork, defensive positioning, game awareness, and decision-making. The programme also incorporates sports nutrition and sports psychology, helping players understand the importance of healthy performance habits, focus, confidence, resilience, and mental readiness.

Diabate’s involvement brings participants closer to the experience and mindset of professional basketball. Through mentorship, young players will have the opportunity to learn about discipline, teamwork, consistency, coachability, and the commitment required to compete at higher levels.

Young basketball players aged 12–17 can register for either week or both weeks at a participation fee of KSh 17,500 per week.

The initiative reflects Momentum Sports Africa’s broader commitment to building a stronger and more sustainable sports ecosystem in Africa through athlete development, quality coaching, performance education, and access to structured progression pathways.

The Solo D Signature Basketball Camp forms the foundation of a wider player-development pathway connecting preparation to upcoming Talent Identification (ID) camps and, subsequently, a showcase designed to provide a platform for talent exposure.

Through this approach, participants can strengthen their fundamentals and improve their readiness before entering more demanding evaluation and competitive environments. The pathway recognises that having talent is important, but being prepared to demonstrate that talent is equally essential.

Participation in the camp does not guarantee selection, scholarships, recruitment, or placement. Instead, the programme seeks to equip young athletes with stronger skills, better habits, and a clearer understanding of the work required to pursue future opportunities in basketball.

At KSh 17,500 per week, the camp fee covers structured basketball training with international coaches, full-day meals, sports nutrition education, sports psychology sessions, and exclusive Solo D camp souvenirs.

By combining these elements, the programme offers families a structured development experience that extends beyond court sessions, supporting the technical, mental, and lifestyle foundations young players need as they pursue their sporting ambitions.

Parents and guardians of aspiring basketballers aged 12–17 are invited to register their children for either or both camp weeks.