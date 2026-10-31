KCB women’s Volleyball club bolsters squad ahead of new season

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) women’s volleyball team has bolstered its squad for the upcoming 2026/2027 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League season by recruiting three talented players from its academy at Kesogon Senior School.

KCB under the tutelage of Japheth Munala,unveilled Juliet Naliaka Wakwabubi and Ruth Atabo, both serving as middle blockers, along with Christene Gati, who will play as an opposite hitter.

The new recruits are set to join the team as they prepare for the season’s start on November 14, 2026.

Head coach Japheth Munala said: “Promoting players from our academy is an important part of our strategy. These players have shown potential, and we believe that with the right guidance and exposure, they can make a valuable contribution to the team as we prepare for the new season,” said Munala.

The team has also added 23-year-old Mercy Cherono, who has transferred from Kenya Prisons.

Cherono earned the title of the league’s Best Outside Hitter for the 2025/2026 season, an accolade that underscores her talent and potential to enhance KCB’s offensive capabilities.

Cherono is anticipated to provide both experience and reliability as the bankers aim to surpass their previous season’s performance and present a more formidable challenge for domestic championships.

These signings occur as KCB seeks to capitalize on its recent achievements.



Last season, the team secured third place in the National League playoffs before narrowly falling 3–2 to Kenya Pipeline in the Kenya Cup final held at the Kasarani Indoor Arena in July.

Speaking after joining the senior team, Naliaka noted that: “Coming through the academy and earning a place in the senior team is a proud moment for me. I am grateful for the opportunity and ready to learn, work hard and contribute to the team’s success. I look forward to competing at this level and making the most of this opportunity,” said Naliaka.

The 2026/2027 KVF National League season is scheduled to kick off on November 14-15, with 16 men’s teams and 10 women’s teams expected to compete.

KCB will be looking to combine its experienced players with emerging academy talent as it pursues a stronger campaign and renewed success in domestic volleyball.