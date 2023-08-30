Singer Brown Mauzo has announced that he and socialite and reality TV star Vera Sidika, have decided to call it quits. After months of speculation, the father of two has finally put the rumours to rest saying that the two had “parted ways.”

“Dear friends and supporters, I wanted to take a moment to share some personal news. After much consideration, Vera Sidika and I have decided to part ways,” the singer said.

Citing that the decision was the best thing for their two children whom the couple share, Mauzo called their time together unforgettable.

“Our journey together has been filled with unforgettable moments, but we have reached a point where it’s best for both of us and our babies, Asia Brown and Ice Brown, to move forward separately,” he said.

He further went on to thank his fans for being part of their journey and for their unwavering support while asking for privacy during this time.

“We want to thank you all for your unwavering love and support throughout our relationship. Your encouragement has meant the world to us,” he said. “As we embark on this new chapter, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy during this time.”

The news comes months after Vera Sidika gave birth to their second child, a boy called Ice Brown whose gender was revealed on an episode of The Real Housewives of Nairobi in which Vera stars. The couple welcomed their first child, Asia, in October 2021.

Looking to the future Mauzo concluded by saying, ““We both remain grateful for the lessons learned and the growth we’ve experienced. Our focus now is on healing and embracing the future with open hearts.”