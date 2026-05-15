Bumper entry at the second ShellAutoX Rally Championship

Preparations are complete ahead of the second leg of Shell AutoX Rally Championship scheduled Sunday,May 17th at Stoni Athi.

Among the drivers expected to race in the competition are the mum and daughter duo Caroline Gatimu and Tinashe Gatimu,Neel Gohil,Suleiman Munyua and Michuki Hinga.All the quartet are backed by Shell.

The championship has atrracted over 30 drivers who will battle for honours across thirteen categories.Fresh from participating in the second round of the Africa Rally Championship,ARC, held during the Pearl Of Africa Rally in Mbarara ,Uganda Caroline and Tinashe headline the Open class that has also drawn seven other contestants who include Clement Marni,Junaid Shah and Javed Lota.

The 4WD Non-Turbo class is expected to witness stiff compeittion between regular campaigner and experienced driver Eric Bengi ,Neel Gohil,Safina Khana and Amaan Ganatra.

Scrutnerring is expected to be held Saturday ahead of the race on Sunday.The 7 leg championship whose opening round was held in February is set to culminate in November.