CS Mvurya:Raila Odinga International Stadium to be complete in two months

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya conducted inspection tour of the ongoing construction works at the Raila Odinga International Stadium saying the construction works was at 91% and would be complete by July this year.

The facility is oe of the host venues for the 2027 Africa Cup Of Nations, a tournament that Kenya will co-host with her East African neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

Speaking during the tour of the facility Mvurya, said the Government had placed the full weight of its support behind the project to ensure timely delivery.

“This is a major facility for AFCON and we have put the whole-of-government approach behind this project. We are confident that we will deliver it on time,” said CS Mvurya.

The Cabinet Secretary noted that the three training pitches within the Talanta Sports City complex are currently at 87 percent completion, with auxiliary works also in progress.

He added that the contractor has incorporated all Confederation of African Football (CAF) recommendations and inspection requirements throughout the construction process to guarantee compliance with international standards.

“We made a deliberate technical decision to consistently and periodically engage CAF at every stage of construction to ensure there is no non-compliance. So far, we are progressing concurrently and satisfactorily,” he stated.

Pitch works at the main stadium are ongoing, with grass already planted and expected to fully mature within the next three months ahead of testing and stitching processes.

Final touches at the stadium, including installation of the water fountain, landscaping, lighting systems, perimeter fencing, and power connectivity, are also in advance.

At the same time Mvurya gave an update on the second venue earmarked to host the 2027 marches Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani, saying the renovation works that commenced a month ago remain on course, with installation of the irrigation system and grass planting currently underway.

The Cabinet Secretary further revealed that the Government is engaged in consultations with CAF regarding the proposed installation of 61 skyboxes at Kasarani Stadium.

According to Sports Kenya’s technical assessment, implementing the recommendation in its current form would significantly interfere with critical existing infrastructure and effectively turn the stadium into a fresh construction site, potentially affecting Kenya’s AFCON readiness timelines.

“The technical assessment by Sports Kenya indicates that the construction of the 61 skyboxes would require major structural interference with already existing critical infrastructure at Kasarani. Reworking the stadium at this stage risks delaying Kenya’s readiness timelines, and therefore discussions with CAF are ongoing on this specific element,” said CS Mvurya.