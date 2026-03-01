AthleticsSports

Kosgei shatters Tokyo Marathon course record

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
Former world record holder Brigid Kosgei stormed to victory, reclaiming the Tokyo Marathon title with a new course record of 2:14:29 on Sunday, 1st March.

Kosgei, who had won the race in 2021, clocked her 2nd fastest career time and 7th overall fastest time in the history of the women’s marathon.

Ethiopian duo Bertikan Welde and Haywi Feysa completed the podium positions in 2:16:36 and 2:17:39,in 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

Kenyan Geofrey Toroitich finished 2nd in the men’s race, losing to the defending champion Tadese Tekele of Ethiopia in a photo finish time of 2:03:37,

a second ahead of the bronze medalist, Alexander Munyao from Kenya.

