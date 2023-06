Police in Bungoma have intercepted 296 kilograms of bhang valued at Ksh14.8 million on transit along the Kanduye-Webuye Highway.

The bhang was concealed in a lorry bearing registration number KDB 938S/ZG 4322 and is believed to have been on transit from a neighboring country.

One suspect identified as Paul Sifuna Wapakala was also arrested ferrying the illegal substance.