CA moves to reassure Kenyans as digital rules tighten ahead of elections

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has moved to allay fears over the new mobile device directive and internet restrictions ahead of the 2027 elections.

In recent days, concerns have been growing among Kenyans following a directive requiring all new mobile devices entering the country to adopt USB Type-C charging ports.

For many, the announcement sparked confusion, with some fearing they would be forced to discard existing chargers or that their devices could soon become obsolete.

Speaking during a community event in Kambirwa, CA, Chairman Charles Karondo reassured the public that the directive is not as disruptive as it may have seemed.

He clarified that the new rule strictly applies to future imports and will not affect devices already in use or those that have already been purchased and are on their way into the country.

According to Karondo, the intention is not to inconvenience consumers but to gradually align Kenya with global technology standards.

“This should not be misunderstood as a ban,” he said, emphasising that the transition to USB type-C is meant to reduce confusion caused by multiple charger types and improve user convenience over time.

The Authority has already notified international manufacturers exporting devices to Kenya, signaling a shift that will see only USB type-C-enabled devices approved for entry into the market moving forward.

However, beyond the device directive, Karondo used the opportunity to address another critical issue: online freedom during the election period. online freedom during the election period.

Amid growing trends in neighboring countries such as Uganda and Tanzania, where internet shutdowns have occurred during elections, the CA boss firmly assured that Kenya will not follow the same path.

He assured Kenyans that internet access will remain uninterrupted underscoring the country’s commitment to protecting freedom of expression within the boundaries of the law.

At the same time, he noted that the authority is not turning a blind eye to the risks posed by digital platforms.

Rising cases of misinformation and incitement online have prompted closer collaboration between state agencies.

Karondo revealed that the CA is working jointly with the National Intelligence Service and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission to monitor online content and promote responsible communication saying the approach is not about censorship but accountability.

“We are not restricting democratic space,” He said, “Our goal is to ensure that communication remains responsible and does not threaten national cohesion.”

Karondo made the remarks during the opening of a house he built for a neighbour in Marewa village, Kiharu, in an event attended by several leaders and residents.