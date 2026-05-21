Tharaka Nithi road upgrades spark hope for growth 

Residents of Irunduni and the wider Tharaka region in Tharaka Nithi County are expressing renewed optimism as the tarmacking of the Irunduni-Gatunga road progresses, promising to transform connectivity and livelihoods in the semi-arid area.

For many locals, the development marks a historic shift. Muthuri Naman, a youth leader in the region, says the project was once unimaginable. He notes that neither Tharaka nor Mukothima had ever been expected to receive a tarmacked road, describing the ongoing works as a major milestone for the community.

According to Muthuri, “This road will serve not only Mukothima residents but also a wider population across the region.”

Samuel Ndagara, a farmer from Irunduni, recalls the challenges residents have faced over the years. He explains that “The road was often impassable during rainy seasons due to mud, while in dry periods it becomes excessively dusty, making travel difficult and unreliable.”

The ongoing upgrade, he says, will ease movement to key destinations such as Meru and improve access to markets and essential services.

The approximately 30-kilometre road project traverses and links key sections including Miomponi, Turimatweru Junction, Mukothima, Gaciongo, Manyanga, and Gatunga. It also includes access roads to Irunduni Primary School and nearby market centres.

The area is largely dependent on subsistence farming, with crops such as maize, beans, millet, sorghum, and green grams, alongside livestock keeping, forming the backbone of the local economy.

Residents say construction is already set for Gatunga, with visible progress bringing hope for improved transport. Once complete, the road is expected to make travel easier for motorists, boda boda operators, and cyclists, while lowering transport costs and boosting trade.

However, some youth have raised concerns about limited employment opportunities during the construction phase, noting that while some locals were engaged, a number of workers were sourced from outside the area. Even so, community members acknowledge the broader economic benefits the project is set to deliver.

Leaders and residents have welcomed the government’s investment in the region, describing the road as a catalyst for development that will enhance mobility, stimulate economic activity, and improve quality of life across Tharaka Nithi County.

As construction preparations get underway, residents remain hopeful that the project will be completed on time and to standard, marking a new chapter of accessibility and development for the community.