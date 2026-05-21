County NewsNEWS

Tharaka Nithi road upgrades spark hope for growth 

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
3 Min Read
This vital 30 km road is set to revolutionize transport for farmers and students across Tharaka Nithi County

Residents of Irunduni and the wider Tharaka region in Tharaka Nithi County are expressing renewed optimism as the tarmacking of the Irunduni-Gatunga road progresses, promising to transform connectivity and livelihoods in the semi-arid area.

For many locals, the development marks a historic shift. Muthuri Naman, a youth leader in the region, says the project was once unimaginable. He notes that neither Tharaka nor Mukothima had ever been expected to receive a tarmacked road, describing the ongoing works as a major milestone for the community.

According to Muthuri, “This road will serve not only Mukothima residents but also a wider population across the region.”

Samuel Ndagara, a farmer from Irunduni, recalls the challenges residents have faced over the years. He explains that “The road was often impassable during rainy seasons due to mud, while in dry periods it becomes excessively dusty, making travel difficult and unreliable.”

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

The ongoing upgrade, he says, will ease movement to key destinations such as Meru and improve access to markets and essential services.

The approximately 30-kilometre road project traverses and links key sections including Miomponi, Turimatweru Junction, Mukothima, Gaciongo, Manyanga, and Gatunga. It also includes access roads to Irunduni Primary School and nearby market centres.

Suspects linked to armed robberies in 4 counties arrested
National Assembly to begin consideration of Supplementary Estimates by Treasury
Hundreds of worshippers pray for Malian murdered in French mosque
Kindiki, Linturi & Chelugui top performing CSs –  Politrack Africa

The area is largely dependent on subsistence farming, with crops such as maize, beans, millet, sorghum, and green grams, alongside livestock keeping, forming the backbone of the local economy.

Residents say construction is already set for Gatunga, with visible progress bringing hope for improved transport. Once complete, the road is expected to make travel easier for motorists, boda boda operators, and cyclists, while lowering transport costs and boosting trade.

However, some youth have raised concerns about limited employment opportunities during the construction phase, noting that while some locals were engaged, a number of workers were sourced from outside the area. Even so, community members acknowledge the broader economic benefits the project is set to deliver.

Leaders and residents have welcomed the government’s investment in the region, describing the road as a catalyst for development that will enhance mobility, stimulate economic activity, and improve quality of life across Tharaka Nithi County.

As construction preparations get underway, residents remain hopeful that the project will be completed on time and to standard, marking a new chapter of accessibility and development for the community.

Speaker Wetang’ula calls for swift reconstitution of IEBC
Simon Ogari, former Bomachoge MP is dead
First China-Africa Social Welfare and Cooperation Forum successfully held in Nairobi
US warships and planes strike Houthi targets in Yemen
Varsity leaders call off protests to push for dialogue
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Over 17,000 runners set for 5th Nairobi City Marathon
Next Article Ruto launches Coast tour with issuance of 33,000 title deeds
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ruto launches Coast tour with issuance of 33,000 title deeds
Local News NEWS
Over 17,000 runners set for 5th Nairobi City Marathon
Athletics Sports
Mbadi explains tax amnesty plan, targets Ksh 30B revenue boost
Business Local Business
Former OAG employee arrested over forged academic papers
County News More

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Drought bites in Turkana as families boil wild fruits to survive

NEWSOPINIONS

International Youth Day marked amid opportunity demands for young people

Local News

Mudavadi arrives in Japan for TICAD 9 

Local NewsNEWS

Paracetamol solution-Tamedol recalled over quality concerns

Show More