Google deploys it’s AI model to Search worldwide

Google has announced the first major upgrade on its Search engine in 25 years to give users full access to its artificial intelligence model.

During the Google I/O 2026, the tech giant rolled out Gemini 3.5 Flash as the New Default: Starting today, Google is upgrading Search globally with Gemini 3.5 Flash to serve as the new default model in AI Mode for everyone worldwide.

Google says it has also redesigned the Search input field with AI.

The move follows increased use of its AI model by users worldwide.

“Just one year after its debut, AI Mode has surpassed one billion monthly users, with queries more than doubling every quarter since launch. As users discover how much more Search can deliver, engagement has soared to an all-time high, driving total last-quarter queries to record-breaking numbers,” said Google in a statement.

The new interface gives users ample space to describe exactly what they need.

The firm says Gemini 3.5 Flash uses AI-powered suggestions to help users formulate nuanced questions.

Additionally, the upgrade also supports seamless cross-modality inputs, allowing text, images, files, videos, or Chrome tabs to be used simultaneously.

The new AI Search box has also been rolled out for users across all countries and languages where AI Mode is available.

Users will also be able to have seamless conversational flow on search by asking a follow-up question right from an AI Overview on the search results page, flowing instantly into a conversational back and forth with AI Mode.

“Context is preserved throughout the interaction, continuously refining the relevance of supporting links and articles. This seamless experience is live today across both desktop and mobile devices worldwide.”

Google is also expanding agentic booking capabilities in Search to a wide range of new tasks, including local experiences and services.

Users can input specific, multi-layered criteria, such as finding a private karaoke room for six on a Friday night that serves food late, and Search will consolidate live pricing and availability with direct booking links.

In addition, for categories like home repair, beauty, or pet care, users can ask Google to call businesses on their behalf. The firm says these capabilities will be roll out to everyone in the U.S. this summer.