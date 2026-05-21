Technology

Google deploys it’s AI model to Search worldwide

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Google has announced the first major upgrade on its Search engine in 25 years to give users full access to its artificial intelligence model.

During the Google I/O 2026, the tech giant rolled out  Gemini 3.5 Flash as the New Default: Starting today, Google is upgrading Search globally with Gemini 3.5 Flash to serve as the new default model in AI Mode for everyone worldwide.

Google says it has also redesigned the Search input field with AI.

The move follows increased use of its AI model by users worldwide.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

“Just one year after its debut, AI Mode has surpassed one billion monthly users, with queries more than doubling every quarter since launch. As users discover how much more Search can deliver, engagement has soared to an all-time high, driving total last-quarter queries to record-breaking numbers,” said Google in a statement.

The new interface gives users ample space to describe exactly what they need.

Artificial intelligence chip giant Nvidia sees sales more than double
Yandex: Owner of ‘Russia’s Google’ pulls out of home country
Nvidia shares jump after revenue and outlook top estimates
EU agrees landmark deal on regulation of AI

The firm says Gemini 3.5 Flash uses AI-powered suggestions to help users formulate nuanced questions.

Additionally, the upgrade also supports seamless cross-modality inputs, allowing text, images, files, videos, or Chrome tabs to be used simultaneously.

The new AI Search box has also been  rolled out for users across all countries and languages where AI Mode is available.

Users will also be able to have seamless conversational flow on search  by asking a follow-up question right from an AI Overview on the search results page, flowing instantly into a conversational back and forth with AI Mode.

“Context is preserved throughout the interaction, continuously refining the relevance of supporting links and articles. This seamless experience is live today across both desktop and mobile devices worldwide.”

Google is also expanding agentic booking capabilities in Search to a wide range of new tasks, including local experiences and services.

Users can input specific, multi-layered criteria, such as finding a private karaoke room for six on a Friday night that serves food late, and Search will consolidate live pricing and availability with direct booking links.

In addition, for categories like home repair, beauty, or pet care, users can ask Google to call businesses on their behalf. The firm says these capabilities will be roll out to everyone in the U.S. this summer.

African youth hailed as continent’s tech future
Samsung TV pioneer Han Jong-hee dead at 63
Twiva joins Safaricom backed accelerator program
China successfully launches new test satellites
Kenya will lead charge in adopting ethical, inclusive, and innovation-driven AI – Mudavadi
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ruto launches Coast tour with issuance of 33,000 title deeds
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ruto launches Coast tour with issuance of 33,000 title deeds
Local News NEWS
Tharaka Nithi road upgrades spark hope for growth 
County News NEWS
Over 17,000 runners set for 5th Nairobi City Marathon
Athletics Sports
Mbadi explains tax amnesty plan, targets Ksh 30B revenue boost
Business Local Business

You May also Like

TechnologyTechnology

Kenya clarifies status of $1 billion microsoft-G42 data centre project

TechnologyTechnology

Africa Stablecoin Summit showcases the future of digital money in Africa

China five year technology roadmap
TechnologyTechnology

China’s five-year roadmap bets big on innovation in strategic leap

Technology

Craft Silicon donates its first solar-powered computer bus to Ethiopia to advance digital literacy

Show More