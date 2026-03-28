CAF Exco meets today in Cairo to discuss recent appeal board ruling 

The Confederation of African Football executive committee members will be meeting today, Sunday, in Cairo, Egypt, to deliberate on several issues, key among them the 17th March appeal board ruling that stripped Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title for forfeiture and declared Morocco as champions.

It will mark the first-ever exco meeting after the ruling currently being challenged by Senegal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

The meeting also comes a day after Senegal paraded their AFCON trophy in Paris before their 2-0 win over Peru in an international friendly match.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe will thereafter address a media press briefing from the meeting’s outcome.