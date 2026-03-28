FootballSports

CAF Exco meets today in Cairo to discuss recent appeal board ruling 

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read
Patrice Motsepe, CAF President during the 2024 African Nations Championship CAF Executive Committee at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi on the 30 August 2025 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Confederation of African Football executive committee members will be meeting today, Sunday, in Cairo, Egypt, to deliberate on several issues, key among them the 17th March appeal board ruling that stripped Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title for forfeiture and declared Morocco as champions.

It will mark the first-ever exco meeting after the ruling currently being challenged by Senegal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

The meeting also comes a day after Senegal paraded their AFCON trophy in Paris before their 2-0 win over Peru in an international friendly match.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe will thereafter address a media press briefing from the meeting’s outcome.

Safari Sevens dates revealed,national circuit set to begin in July
Players injured as fan trouble mars Busia County league match in Teso
Wade Kilburn victorious at seventh leg of NCBA Golf Series
Obiri sums up Kenya’s medal haul in Paris with a marathon bronze
Kenya records 2nd best ever medal haul in Tokyo World Athletics Championships
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article 15 killed in Nyeri-Nyahururu highway road accident
- Advertisement -
Latest News
15 killed in Nyeri-Nyahururu highway road accident
Local News NEWS
CS Ruku assures Isiolo residents of quality public services amid bandit crackdown
Local News NEWS
Unfazed Kenya vows to bounce back in Africa Wheel chair basketball championship in Angola
Basketball Sports
Athletics: Sprinter Samuel Chege bullish ahead of season opener in Uganda
Athletics Sports

You May also Like

Sports

Girmay first black African to win Tour de France stage

FootballSports

Kylian Mbappe: Paris St-Germain forward says he has not made up mind on future

GolfSports

Kanana Muthomi wins kids golf tourney at Windsor

FootballSports

Kenya lads to face defending champions Senegal in AFCON U20

Show More