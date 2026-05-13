Kenya, France advance meteorological modernisation partnership

Government has underscored the importance of technology transfer, capacity building, and strategic partnerships in modernising Kenya’s meteorological infrastructure to better respond to climate change and extreme weather events.

Speaking when he hosted a team from Meteo France International (MFI), Environment Principal Secretary Eng. Festus Ng’eno welcomed the continued Kenya-France collaboration, saying the initiative will boost climate resilience, disaster preparedness, environmental management, agriculture, aviation safety, water resource management, and national economic planning.

The PS and his guests discussed the next steps following the recent signing of the Statement of Intent between Kenya and France on meteorological services modernisation.

This following the signing ceremony held at State House, Nairobi, witnessed by President William Ruto and France President Emmanuel Macron, which marked a significant milestone in strengthening cooperation between Kenya and France in weather and climate services.

Discussions focused on implementation priorities under the proposed modernisation programme, including enhancement of Kenya’s meteorological observation networks, operational forecasting systems, climate information services, and flood risk management capacity.

The delegation led by the President Jean-Sébastien Cases, briefed the PS on ongoing technical engagements and the roadmap towards operationalising the partnership, which aims to strengthen Kenya’s institutional and technical capacity in delivery of accurate, timely, and reliable weather and climate information services.

PS Ng’eno reiterated Kenya’s commitment to supporting the successful implementation of the programme.

The partnership between KMSA and Meteo France International is expected to significantly improve Kenya’s ability to monitor, forecast, and respond to weather and climate-related risks while enhancing access to high-quality meteorological services for communities and key economic sectors across the country.

The PS was accompanied in the meeting by KMSA Acting Director General Edward Muriuki among others.