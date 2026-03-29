Old Mutual, WWF-Kenya lead switch-off of lights at iconic Nairobi Tower for Earth Hour 2026

Old Mutual Kenya switched off lights at its Nairobi headquarters on Saturday night in a symbolic gesture supporting global climate action to mark Earth Hour 2026.

The blackout at the Old Mutual Tower, carried out in partnership with WWF-Kenya, saw one of the capital’s most recognisable buildings go dark at 8:00PM, joining millions across more than 190 countries marking the annual environmental campaign.

The initiative positions Old Mutual Kenya among corporate players stepping forward to amplify calls for urgent action on climate change and environmental conservation.

Earth Hour, organised globally by WWF since 2007, is considered the world’s largest grassroots environmental movement. This year’s edition marked two decades of the campaign under the theme “Give an Hour for Earth,” urging individuals and institutions to dedicate time to activities that benefit the environment.

Kenya’s participation comes at a time when the country faces mounting ecological pressure, including deforestation, land degradation and climate-related disruptions affecting communities and wildlife.

WWF-Kenya Chief Executive Officer Jackson Kiplagat said the partnership signals a growing commitment by the private sector to support conservation efforts beyond regulatory compliance.

He noted that collaborative action between businesses and environmental organisations is critical in addressing the country’s environmental challenges, adding that such gestures send a strong message on the need for collective responsibility.

“This is exactly the kind of partnership Kenya needs: business and conservation working side by side, sending a signal from our skyline that the private sector is ready to lead on nature. Earth Hour is twenty years old, but the urgency it represents has never been greater. Kenya’s forests, wildlife, and communities cannot wait, and moments like last night remind us that when we act together, change is possible,” he said.

The lights-off event at Old Mutual Tower formed part of wider Earth Hour activities across the country, which included tree planting, clean-up exercises and public awareness campaigns led by community groups, youth organisations and conservation partners.

Across Africa, participation in Earth Hour has increasingly moved beyond symbolic gestures. In 2024, the continent recorded more than 171,000 hours of action dedicated to environmental conservation, reflecting a shift towards sustained, community-driven engagement.

Members of the public have been urged to take part by committing time to environmental activities and logging their contributions through the global Earth Hour platform.