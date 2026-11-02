CAF General Secretary Samson Adamu arrives in Kenya to assess AFCON 2027 preps

The Confederation of African Football General Secretary Samson Adamu arrived in Kenya to assess the country’s preparations for hosting next year’s African Cup of Nations alongside its neighbors Tanzania and Uganda.

Adamu, who was received by the Sports PS Elijah Mwangi, visited the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani to assess the ongoing renovations and the 60,000-seater Raila International Stadium.

The recently confirmed CAF Gen Sec later met with the Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya in his office at the Talanta Plaza.

Adamu’s visit comes barely 2 months before the official opening of Raila International stadium on January 5th next year with a friendly match pitting European giants Ajax Amsterdam from the Netherlands and FC Bayern Munich from Germany.

The 36th edition of the AFCON finals will be held in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania between June 19th and July 17th next year.