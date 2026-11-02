16-year-old Shashwat Harish makes history at 5th NCBA Golf Park Open with 11-under-par victory

Junior golfer Shashwat Harish announced himself in emphatic fashion after clinching the 5th NCBA Golf Park Open 2026 title, finishing an impressive 11-under-par with a three-round gross total of 199 at Golf Park Golf Club.

The 16-year-old, representing Muthaiga Golf Club, delivered rounds of 65, 67 and 67 to secure a two-stroke victory over John Kamaisi of Nakuru Golf Club, who finished second on nine-under-par with a total of 201. Hitayezu Jean D’Amour of Vet Lab Sports Club completed the top three with a three-under-par total of 207.

Harish’s victory is particularly significant as he is still a junior golfer competing against some of the country’s established amateur players in the Kenya Golf Union’s Kenya Amateur Golf Championship Series. The 2026 edition attracted a field of 79 players, with the nine-hole layout at Golf Park Golf Club accommodating the maximum field for the event.

His performance is another strong indication of the growing depth of junior golf in Kenya and the ability of young players to compete and excel at senior amateur level.

Harish has enjoyed a remarkable year of progress. Earlier in 2026, he played at the prestigious Magical Kenya Open, gaining valuable experience on one of the region’s biggest golfing stages. More recently, he helped lead Peponi School to victory at the NCBA Lisle Shaw Memorial Interschool Tournament at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, where he carded an impressive one-under-par round to claim the individual gross title.

His latest triumph at Golf Park adds another milestone to an already promising season. Alongside the championship title, Harish walks away with KSh 115,600 in prize money, further underlining the significance of his achievement.

Speaking after the tournament, Tournament Director and Kenya Golf Union Vice Chairman Jonathan Marucha praised Harish’s performance and highlighted the importance of providing opportunities for emerging junior talent to compete at the highest level of amateur golf.

“Shashwat’s victory is a strong statement about the progress of junior golf in Kenya. At just 16, he has demonstrated that our young golfers are capable of competing with and beating established amateur players. His performance, together with the experience he has gained at events such as the Magical Kenya Open, shows what is possible when young talent is given the right opportunities and support. We are grateful to NCBA for their continued investment in the game and for helping create platforms where the next generation can thrive,” said Marucha.

The Kenya Amateur Golf Championship Series provides a competitive pathway for amateur golfers across the country, with events hosted at different clubs throughout the season.

Marucha noted that the inclusion of young players such as Harish among the leading contenders reflects the steady progression of junior golf and the increasing competitiveness of Kenya’s emerging talent.

He added that NCBA’s continued support as title sponsor remains central to the growth of the series, providing opportunities for golfers at different levels to compete, develop and showcase their abilities.

Harish’s breakthrough victory is a timely reminder of the impact of sustained investment in the game and the potential of Kenya’s next generation of golfers.