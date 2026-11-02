Kipkosgei, Jelangat win inaugural Absa City Run in Eldoret

Cornelius Kipkosgei Konor and Betty Jelangat emerged victorious in the men’s and women’s 10km races at the inaugural Absa City Run Eldoret held on .

The race, which attracted athletes from across the region, started and finished at Absa Bank’s Eldoret branch, taking competitors through the streets of the City of Champions.

Konor clocked 30:27.4 to win the men’s race in a closely contested finish, beating David Korichei, who timed 30:34.8, while Mark Kipkoech settled for third place in 30:36.5.

In the women’s category, Jelangat claimed the title in 34:43.7,beating Leah Jekwemoi, who clocked 34:49.5 while Sharon Kiptugen completed the podium in 35:50.4.

The race brought together hundreds of elite athletes, amateur runners, fitness enthusiasts, customers, colleagues, and members of the public in a vibrant celebration of community, wellness, and shared prosperity.

The event marked the culmination of a week-long programme of activities organised by Absa Bank Kenya to commemorate 100 years of successful operations in Eldoret, underscoring the Bank’s enduring commitment to supporting communities, promoting healthy lifestyles, and creating opportunities that bring people together.

Beyond the elite races, the event attracted significant participation in the 5km and 3km fun run categories, bringing together families, schoolchildren, colleagues, community groups, and fitness enthusiasts.

The strong turnout reflected the event’s inclusive spirit and broad appeal across the community.

Speaking at the event, Absa Bank Kenya Marketing and Corporate Affairs Director, Mwihaki Wachira, expressed appreciation for the overwhelming support and participation.

“The Absa City Run – Eldoret Edition was designed to celebrate the people who have been part of our journey over the last 100 years, while promoting health, wellness, and community connection. We are immensely grateful to everyone who participated, from elite athletes and fitness enthusiasts to families and young people who joined the fun run categories. This event reflects what Absa stands for in bringing people together, creating opportunities, and empowering communities to thrive. As we celebrate this significant milestone in Eldoret, we remain committed to contributing to the region’s growth and success for generations to come.”

Speaking at the same event, Uasin Gishu County Chief Officer for Youth Affairs, Sports, ICT and Innovation, Robert Kemei, commended Absa for investing in athletics and creating additional opportunities for athletes to compete.

“Events such as the Absa City Run play an important role in strengthening Kenya’s athletics ecosystem by providing competitive platforms for both elite and emerging athletes. Beyond competition, they encourage healthy lifestyles and bring communities together through sport. We thank Absa Bank Kenya for organising this event in Eldoret and for demonstrating a long-term commitment to supporting athletics development in the region.”

The Absa City Run – Eldoret Edition brought to a close a week of centenary celebrations that featured customer engagements, community outreach initiatives, stakeholder forums, colleague recognition activities, and sporting events across Uasin Gishu County.

For Absa, the celebrations provided an opportunity not only to reflect on a century of partnership with the people of Eldoret, but also to reaffirm its commitment to supporting the region’s continued growth and prosperity.

“For 100 years, Eldoret has been an important part of our story, and we have been privileged to be part of its growth and transformation. Today’s turnout is a testament to the strong relationships we have built over generations. We look forward to continuing this journey together as we help empower Africa’s tomorrow, together… one story at a time,” added Ms. Wachira.