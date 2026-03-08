Local News

Gov’t steps up child protection measures amid ongoing floods

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read
Children Services PS Carren Ageng'o

The government has outlined several measures to protect children affected by floods as heavy rains continue to pound across the country.

In a statement, Children Services PS Carren Ageng’o said the government is working closely with counties, humanitarian agencies, and community partners to ensure the well-being of children with special attention given to those under five years of age.

“The State Department for Children Services stands with all affected families during this difficult time. Our efforts will include coordinating emergency support, facilitating the distribution of food and non-food items, and ensuring that child protection services reach the areas most affected by the floods,” said Ageng’o.

The PS appealed to parents, guardians, caregivers, and school authorities to remain vigilant to ensure children’s safety.

“Please ensure that children stay away from flooded areas, are kept in safe environments, and are warmly dressed to reduce the risk of illness during this cold and wet season,” she urged.

Ageng’o also called upon well-wishers and partners to support government-led relief efforts.

Sodium Cyanide spillage site declared safe as concerns mount over missing chemicals
Medics stage night vigil outside Afya House over intern posting delays
Kenya to exploit ties with Iran to expand trade
“Please stop misinformation, it hurts families” – Mbotela’s grandson appeals

“Any child in distress or anyone with information about a child who needs help is encouraged to contact the National Child Helpline 116, which is available 24 hours a day, toll-free,” she noted.

The ongoing rains are expected to continue over the weekend, with the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) warning of floods in low-lying and riverside areas.

At least 23 people have died in Nairobi due to floods caused by heavy rains on Friday night.

Planned protests are still on, Azimio insist
Senate Speaker calls for legislative efficiency, stronger oversight in 5th Session
Final KUCCPS placement revision closes Saturday
LSK stages demos to protest President Ruto’s remarks on Judiciary
TaifaCare hotline surpasses 1M calls as gov’t plans to rollout AI chatbot, says Duale
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya Cup clash between Kabras RFC and KCB RFC called off
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya Cup clash between Kabras RFC and KCB RFC called off
Rugby Sports
Museveni assumes EAC Chairmanship as Summit adopts key reforms
International News Local News
Chepchumba, Sadera shine at KUSF Women Championships in Taita
Sports
NOCK calls for more support to ADAK despite being off WADA watch list
Athletics Sports

You May also Like

AfricaLocal News

Kenya’s Ambassador to UN appointed co-facilitator of international migration review forum

Local NewsNEWS

Gang leader in Busia school raid arrested

Local NewsNEWS

We will spare no effort in creating jobs-Ruto

Local NewsNEWS

Troops to be deployed to DRC urged to maintain professionalism

Show More