Gov’t steps up child protection measures amid ongoing floods

The government has outlined several measures to protect children affected by floods as heavy rains continue to pound across the country.

In a statement, Children Services PS Carren Ageng’o said the government is working closely with counties, humanitarian agencies, and community partners to ensure the well-being of children with special attention given to those under five years of age.

“The State Department for Children Services stands with all affected families during this difficult time. Our efforts will include coordinating emergency support, facilitating the distribution of food and non-food items, and ensuring that child protection services reach the areas most affected by the floods,” said Ageng’o.

The PS appealed to parents, guardians, caregivers, and school authorities to remain vigilant to ensure children’s safety.

“Please ensure that children stay away from flooded areas, are kept in safe environments, and are warmly dressed to reduce the risk of illness during this cold and wet season,” she urged.

Ageng’o also called upon well-wishers and partners to support government-led relief efforts.

“Any child in distress or anyone with information about a child who needs help is encouraged to contact the National Child Helpline 116, which is available 24 hours a day, toll-free,” she noted.

The ongoing rains are expected to continue over the weekend, with the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) warning of floods in low-lying and riverside areas.

At least 23 people have died in Nairobi due to floods caused by heavy rains on Friday night.