Nameless to celebrate 25 years with concert

Award-winning artist, producer and songwriter David Mathenge, popularly known as Nameless, will celebrate 25 years in the Kenyan music industry with a concert scheduled for August 15 at the Carnivore Grounds.

The “This Love” star said he was “excited about sharing the music journey”, explaining the show is a result of “many have been asking for this for so long.”

Recognised as one of the pioneers of Kenya’s modern Afro-pop music, Nameless began his music career in the late 1990s while still a university student.

His breakthrough came with the release of his hit single “Mega Rider” in 1999, a track that quickly became a cultural phenomenon and cemented his place as a household name. Since then, he has made several hits, including “Nasinzia” and “Boomba Train”.

He has also collaborated with contemporaries like Khaligraph Jones for the “Mega Rider” remix and recently Tanzanians like Marioo on “Nasinzia II”.

Beyond music, Nameless has built a lasting legacy not only through his music but also through his highly publicised relationship with fellow musician Wahu.

Their love story has been a subject of public fascination, culminating in the reality series “This Love” by Eugene Mbugua. The show offers an intimate look into their marriage, family life, and shared journey in the entertainment industry, giving fans a rare glimpse behind the scenes.

In recent years, Nameless has expanded his influence beyond music into social impact work.

Through a partnership with Switch On | Read On, Nameless and Wahu have been actively involved in promoting literacy and encouraging a reading culture among young people.

The concert in August is expected to feature a large chunk of his music catalogue. Tickets have gone on sale.

“Millennials, this one is especially for you! Make a plan! And come sing your own lyrics,” Nameless said.