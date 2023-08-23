The Chairperson of the Summit of the East African Community Heads of State, Évariste Ndayishimiye, Tuesday, at the Ntare State House in Bujumbura, officiated over the swearing in ceremony of the newly appointed Judge of the East African Court of Justice in the Appellate Division, Justice Omar Othman Makungu from the United Republic of Tanzania.

The Judge was appointed in absentia during the 21st Extra Ordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State, that was held in Bujumbura, Burundi on 31st May 2023.

The Summit accordingly designated the Chairperson of the Summit to preside over the swearing in ceremony of the Honourable Judge at a later date, in accordance with Section 3 of the East African Community Oaths Act of 2019.

Justice Omar Othman Makungu, who currently serves as a Judge in the Court of Appeal of the United Republic of Tanzania replaces Lady Justice Sauda Mjasiri, who attained the mandatory retirement age of 70 years on 19th June, 2023.

Upon taking his Judicial Oath and Oath of Allegiance to the East African Community, the Chairperson of the Summit congratulated the Justice Makungu and wished him well in his judicial functions.

The Oath of the new Judge was administered by the Deputy Registrar Her Worship Christine Mutimura, assisted by Dr. Anthony L. Kafumbe, the Counsel to the Community.

The swearing in ceremony was attended by Domine Banyankimbona the Minister of Justice/Attorney General of the Republic of Burundi, Justice Nestor Kayobera the Judge President of the EACJ, Salvator Marcus Mbilinyi the Head of Chancery and Minister Plenipotentiary at the Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania in Burundi, Severin Mbarubukeye the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of East African Community Affairs, Youth, Sports and Culture, among other dignitaries.