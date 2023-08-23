Home NEWS County News MPs demand explanation on why Talent Hela app is inactive

MPs demand explanation on why Talent Hela app is inactive

By
Samuel Musita
-

Cabinet Secretary for Youth, Sports and the Arts, Ababu Namwamba, was Wednesday afternoon taken to task to explain why the Talent Hela application is not yet active.  

The issue was raised by Uasin Gishu woman representative, Gladys Boss Shollei who wanted to know why the president launched the application when it was not ready.

kiico

But in his submission before the house the cabinet secretary clarified that what was launched by the president was the whole initiave with the application being part of the other three programmes that were launched.

According to Namwamba, the delay in the activation of the  Talenta Hela was due to the procurement challenges of the screening centre.

He made an assurance that the application will become active once the procurement challenges are addressed.

Samuel Musita
+ posts
Previous articleBarasa lauds FKF for the coaching course initiative
Next articleEAC Heads of State Summit chair officiates swearing in ceremony of EACJ Judge 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR