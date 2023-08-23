MPs demand explanation on why Talent Hela app is inactive

Cabinet Secretary for Youth, Sports and the Arts, Ababu Namwamba, was Wednesday afternoon taken to task to explain why the Talent Hela application is not yet active.

The issue was raised by Uasin Gishu woman representative, Gladys Boss Shollei who wanted to know why the president launched the application when it was not ready.

But in his submission before the house the cabinet secretary clarified that what was launched by the president was the whole initiave with the application being part of the other three programmes that were launched.

According to Namwamba, the delay in the activation of the Talenta Hela was due to the procurement challenges of the screening centre.

He made an assurance that the application will become active once the procurement challenges are addressed.