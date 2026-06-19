FootballSports

Champions Arsenal open EPL title defense against newly promoted Coventry City

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Newly promoted Coventry City will travel to champions Arsenal in the first match of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

The season’s curtain raiser on Friday, 21 August sees the Sky Blues play their first top-flight match in 25 years against the Gunners, who were led to their first Premier League title since 2004 by Mikel Arteta.

Hull City, who went up via the play-offs, host Manchester United on Saturday, 22 August while fellow promoted side Ipswich are at home to Sunderland on the same day.

Manchester City begin life without Pep Guardiola at home to Bournemouth on Sunday, 23 August, who also start the campaign with a new manager in Marco Rose.

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Liverpool’s first match under Andoni Iraola, who replaced the sacked Arne Slot after leaving the Cherries, is away at Newcastle on the same day.

Chelsea start life under Xabi Alonso away at Fulham on Monday, 24 August, with the Cottagers also still to appoint a new manager after Marco Silva’s departure.

Moraa miss out as Team Kenya leaves today for World Relays
Chebet a favourite at this Sunday’s Cross Internacional in Italy
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Italian Serie A enters matchday 26

Friday, 21 August

Arsenal v Coventry

Saturday, 22 August

Hull City v Manchester United

Everton v Crystal Palace

Ipswich v Sunderland

Nottingham Forest v Leeds

Brentford v Tottenham

Sunday, 23 August

Brighton v Aston Villa

Manchester City v Bournemouth

Newcastle v Liverpool

Monday, 24 August

Fulham v Chelsea

 

 

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