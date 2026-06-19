Davis Cup: Team Kenya stays on course for qualification after day two

Team Kenya kept their hopes alive by registering a 2-1 win on day two of the Davis Cup Africa IV with Kenya now sitting second in group A behind Angola.

Kenya has now registered 3 wins and lost 3. Rosemary Owino is the Team Captain.

The duo of Kael Shah and Zayyan Virani defeated Botswana’s Batsomi Marobela and Ntungamili Raguin 2-1 OF 6-3, 4-6 and 6-3 to claim victory in the doubles match which was the last match of the day.

Earlier on day two Kenya’s Ismael Changawa won his singles match against Botswana’s Mark Nawa in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-1.

The second singles match went to three sets, with Kael Shah losing the first set 5-7, recovering to win the second 6-2, before dropping the third set 2-6 against Botswana’s Ntungamili Raguin.

In group A, Kenya faces Ghana while Angola will play Botswana in Friday’s matches.