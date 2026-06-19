SportsTennis

Davis Cup: Team Kenya stays on course for qualification after day two

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

Team Kenya kept their hopes alive by registering a 2-1 win on day two of the Davis Cup Africa IV with Kenya now sitting second in group A behind Angola.

Kenya has now registered 3 wins and lost 3. Rosemary Owino is the Team Captain.

The duo of Kael Shah and Zayyan Virani defeated Botswana’s Batsomi Marobela and Ntungamili Raguin 2-1 OF 6-3, 4-6 and 6-3 to claim victory in the doubles match which was the last match of the day.

Earlier on day two  Kenya’s Ismael Changawa won his singles match against Botswana’s Mark Nawa in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-1.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

The second singles match went to three sets, with Kael Shah losing the first set 5-7, recovering to win the second 6-2, before dropping the third set 2-6 against Botswana’s Ntungamili Raguin.

Kanini Kega:I have discovered I got a hidden sporting talent
Basketball: 26 schools enlist for Eliud Owalo foundation Nyanza High Schools tourney
Declan Rice: Manchester City make official bid for West Ham captain
Hussein Mohammed calls for collaboration in developing boxing in Kenya

In group A, Kenya faces Ghana while Angola will play Botswana in Friday’s matches.

Morocco ready for AFCON 2025, says Federation
Former Zambian Olympian and US coach Gerald Phiri suspended over violation of anti-doping rules
Hong Kong 7’s: Shujaa to face South Africa in 9th place play-off
Kipkoech and Chepkwemoi bag silver and bronze in Peru
Boost for WRC Safari Rally as KBL unveils Ksh.20M sponsorship
Share This Article
Previous Article Champions Arsenal open EPL title defense against newly promoted Coventry City
Next Article Defence Ministry named best performing in 2024/2025 performance contracting evaluation 
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Defence Ministry named best performing in 2024/2025 performance contracting evaluation 
County News NEWS
Champions Arsenal open EPL title defense against newly promoted Coventry City
Football Sports
Gov’t urges responsible exercise of constitutional rights, warns against violence
Local News
Gor Mahia lands partnership with German logistics company
Football Sports

You May also Like

RugbySports

Kabras RFC defeats KCB RFC to top Kenya Cup standings as regular season culminates

FootballSports

Hussein Confident in Sports CS restoring sanity in Kenyan Football

GolfSports

Sunshine Development tour returns with Coast region double

RugbySports

Lionesses target Samoa’s scalp in Challenger Series opener

Show More