Gov’t urges responsible exercise of constitutional rights, warns against violence

The Government has urged Kenyans to exercise their constitutional rights responsibly and peacefully, warning that violence, destruction of property and lawlessness threaten national stability, economic progress and democratic gains.

Speaking during the Prize Giving Day at Chinga Boys Senior School in Nyeri County, Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo said constitutional freedoms must be exercised within the law and with respect for the rights of others.

He noted that responsible citizenship and adherence to the rule of law are essential for safeguarding democracy, maintaining national cohesion and supporting the country’s development agenda.

“The Constitution guarantees every Kenyan the right to express themselves, to demonstrate, to picket and to petition public authorities. However, those rights must be exercised peacefully, lawfully and in a manner that respects the rights and safety of others,” said Omollo.

The PS condemned violence, looting, destruction of property and attacks on innocent citizens during demonstrations, saying criminal acts should not be disguised as the exercise of constitutional rights.

“There is a clear distinction between peaceful demonstrations and criminal acts. Burning businesses, looting property, attacking fellow citizens and destroying public infrastructure does not advance any cause,” he said.

Omollo reiterated the Government’s commitment to protecting constitutional freedoms while maintaining law and order, adding that security agencies will continue facilitating lawful civic engagement while taking action against criminal activities.

He called on political leaders, parents, teachers, religious leaders and communities to promote a culture of responsibility, respect and peaceful coexistence.

The PS also used the occasion to reaffirm the Government’s commitment to education, describing it as a key driver of social transformation and national development.

He said the education sector has received more than Ksh740 billion in the current financial year, up from about Ksh500 billion when the Kenya Kwanza administration took office, reflecting the Government’s commitment to expanding access to quality education.

According to Omollo, the Government has continued to invest in teacher recruitment and school infrastructure to support the transition to Senior School under the Competency-Based Education framework.

He further cited bursaries provided through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund and other support programmes as critical interventions in ensuring learners from disadvantaged backgrounds remain in school.

Omollo challenged students to uphold discipline, integrity and personal responsibility, noting that academic success alone is not sufficient for success in life.

“Knowledge alone is not enough. Character matters. Integrity matters. Discipline matters. Respect matters. The future belongs not only to those who are educated but also to those who are responsible,” he said.

He urged learners to avoid drugs, alcohol, substance abuse, bullying and other harmful behaviours that could derail their future.

The PS also stressed the need to strengthen school safety, saying learning institutions must remain secure environments where students can thrive academically and socially.

He called for closer collaboration among parents, teachers, school administrators and communities to enhance the safety and wellbeing of learners.