Technology

Cheche e-bikes, battery swapping network launched amid rising fuel costs

The initiative by Autopax and partners represents a significant step towards scalable electric transport.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

A groundbreaking electric mobility solution is emerging in Kenya with the launch of the Cheche electric motorcycle’s battery-swapping station in Karen, Nairobi, as fuel prices continue to rise.

The initiative, spearheaded by Autopax and its partners, represents a significant step towards scalable electric transport. Recognized as a leader in the industry, Autopax has collaborated with Kofa and TailG to create a comprehensive system that integrates motorcycle engineering, battery technology, and swapping infrastructure.

Building on its previous launch of the Air EV Yetu, Autopax reinforces its commitment to providing locally relevant electric mobility solutions.

The Karen station is one of 12 operational swapping stations in Nairobi and its surroundings, equipped with 1,200 batteries to support an initial fleet of 500 motorcycles. This innovative system enables riders to swap batteries in just minutes, eliminating charging delays and enhancing daily productivity and income reliability.

At the heart of this rollout is the Cheche motorcycle, assembled in Kenya and engineered for local conditions. It showcases a thoughtful application of engineering focused on practical use, blending versatility, durability, and a sleek, modern design suitable for both commercial and personal transport.

In addition to its unique dual independent battery system, the only one of its kind in Kenya, safety is a critical feature of the Cheche. It is the sole motorcycle in its category equipped with a Combined Braking System, which enhances stability and rider control by distributing braking force across both wheels, prioritizing rider safety in its design.

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This solution combines expertise from Ghana, Kenya, China, and Japan, resulting in a system that is purpose-built for the African market rather than merely adapted. Every aspect, from battery performance to structural design, reflects a thorough understanding of local terrain, usage patterns, and economic realities.

Industry experts agree that the integration of infrastructure, battery capacity, motorcycle design, and after-sale service positions the Cheche platform at the forefront of the region’s electric mobility sector.

More than just a product, Cheche is a complete system designed for reliability, safety, and scalability, offering corporates, fleet operators, and individual riders a viable and immediate pathway to electric mobility.

For Autopax and its partners, this launch signifies a shift from concept to execution, proving that electric mobility in Africa is now operational and scalable, ready to drive the next phase of transportation transformation.

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